The two players faced off last year in the final, and Rybakina emerged victorious in three sets to win her first and only major title, but Jaber rehabilitated herself on Wednesday and reached her third major semi-final, where she will face Belarusian Arina Sabalenka, the second seed and winner of American Madison Keys.

Anas Jaber had booked her seat in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon, after the Tunisian player crushed her rival, former champion Petra Kvitova, 6-0, 6-3 on the center court, on Monday.

Elena Rybakina, the Moscow-born Kazakhstan player, the third seed, who beat Anas in three sets in last year’s final, qualified after her Brazilian opponent, Beatrice Haddad Maya, withdrew, while she was 4-1 behind in the first set due to a back injury.