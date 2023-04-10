Anas Jaber lost the final match of the same tournament last year to Bencic 1-6, 7-5, 4-6..

It is the third victory for Jaber over Bencic in five confrontations between them so far, and the second in a final match after the first in the Berlin tournament last year..

It is the first title for Jaber this season and the fourth in her professional career, after Birmingham, England, in 2021, and Madrid and Berlin last year..

Jaber, the second seed, presented a great match in the tournament, succeeding in overturning her 4-5 deficit in the first set to a 7-6 (8-6) victory in 64 minutes..

Jaber broke the Swiss serve, fourth in the tournament, at the beginning of the second set and advanced 1-0, but Bencic greeted her in the second and equalized 1-1..

Jaber regained her balance and broke the Swiss serve in the third game, advancing 2-1, then 3-1, 4-1. Bencic responded in the sixth game, reducing the difference to 2-4, then 3-4, but Jaber managed to win two games in a row and advanced 5-3 before she settled. The group is in favor of 6-4 in 56 minutes, so the match is in two hours.