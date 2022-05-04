Jaber, who reached the semi-finals at the Indian Wells Championships in 2021, won 77.8 percent of her first serve points and took 4 of 5 break points from her two-time champion Halep to seal victory after just over an hour.

Anas Jaber, ranked tenth in the world, will meet the winner of the match between Ekaterina Anisimova and Amanda Alexandrova for a place in the final.

Spaniard Sarah Sorribes-Turmo will play American Jessica Pegula, and Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina will meet Swiss Gil Techmann in the quarter-finals.

In the men’s competition, 21 grand slam champion Rafael Nadal, world number three Alexander Zverev and Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas will play later on Wednesday in the round of 32.