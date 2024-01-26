Anas investigation, Verdini jr's moves and the races. Entrepreneurs and inside information

The investigation against him continues Tommaso Verdini and his partner, who ended up under arrest home as part of an investigation into some Anas contracts. The former senator and father of the manager was also included in the register of suspects for the same matter Denis Verdini. From the prosecutor's papers – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – this picture emerges. They were there entrepreneurs unwilling to accept the business risk That they paid (even in cash) to obtain the privileged information on Anas races that Tommaso Verdini, his father Denis and their partner Fabio Pileri procured for him through Inver srl. More contacts they were able to boast the more the company's appeal increased as a consultant.

It is not surprising then – continues Il Corriere – that approach maneuver to the Northern League undersecretary for the Economy Federico Brakes. Connected in chat with the Verdini, Freni is online when his friend Thomas talks about how to propitiate the reconfirmation of the former CEO Massimo Simonini (under investigation) at the top of Anas: “Furthermore, I'll tell you if they confirmed Simonini…“, says Verdini jr, adding a message that claims the Inver imprint on Simonini's career: “It's our stuff“. While Freni's response is on the one hand interlocutory and on the other reassuring: “As president or councilor” and then he adds “then Matteo takes care of the rest” (who according to the investigators is the deputy prime minister and minister Salvini). To manage relations with Undersecretary Freni, Verdini jr had also procured him the tickets for the Prima della Scala.

