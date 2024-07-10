A lit cigarette thrown from a vehicle can endanger the physical safety of people and animals and is the cause of destruction of the plant environment, real estate and interruptions to traffic. He reminds us Anas in launching the fire prevention campaign “The road is not an ashtray: respect the environment, save your journey”: a slogan with which the company intends to raise awareness among travellersgiven that there are increasingly frequent cases of fires near road and motorway routes caused by lit cigarettes thrown from vehicles.

Fire hazard

“Summer is the period most at risk for fires: increasing the rate of responsibility of road users is fundamental to minimize misconduct – commented Aldo Isi, CEO of Anas – Apparently superficial gestures can actually be jeopardize environmental heritage and the safety of those who travel. I take this opportunity to thank the institutions that work alongside us every year in this activity carried out every day to protect the citizens and infrastructure of our country”.

The Anas campaign is underway

Concretely, the campaign foresees that for users travelling along Anas roads the message “Fire Danger. Do not throw cigarettes” will be transmitted on PMV panels variable message present on the network. recommendations of Anas are different: do not throw away cigarette butts or still lit matches, do not abandon waste since they are a dangerous fuel, do not park on dry grass since the hot muffler can cause a fire, do not light fires where it is not permitted and instead only use the equipped areas, if a fire has been lit do not move away until it is completely out, do not burn stubble or agricultural residues and finally respect the municipal ordinances.

Road prevention

“Due to the prolonged drought, this year the risk is even higher of forest and vegetation fires, especially in the Center-South and on the major islands. It is even more important to avoid imprudent behaviors that can lead to the triggering of dangerous fires and that, in addition to destroying the wonderful naturalistic heritage of our country, can jeopardize the safety of citizens – added the prefect Renato Franceschelli, Head of the Department of Fire Brigade, Public Rescue and Civil Defense – Thousands of firefighters work daily to stem the scourge of vegetation fires. Their prompt intervention can become even more effective thanks to the timeliness and accuracy of the reports made by citizens. However, it is not enough to simply chase fires, it is necessary to intervene with actions of prevention and virtuous behaviors by everyone. Behaviors that range from avoiding lighting fires during high-risk periods, to not throwing waste and cigarette butts still lit by cars in motion on our roads and highways. A moment of carelessness or negligence is enough to put at risk what nature has spent centuries building”.