“Ana Rosa rejuvenates 30 years thanks to Artificial Intelligence”, we can read in the morning headlines. Quintana appears before viewers with the age and attire of her time in Verdictthat program in which non-professional actors pretended to be arguing while a fake jury and a fake judge deliberated on the bizarre invented cases that were sold as real.

She, pushed we do not know if by the modern equipment (a cryptobroa friend of the Metaverse, one who believes hacker because you have an account in Forocoches, or the Mr. Burns with wool cap and black t-shirt) or by his own audacity, he appears in a deepfake in which he talks to us about bringing the nostalgia of landing on the Moon, about the Ruperta, about telling us about the benefits that future television can bring us (he talks about “getting into a volcanic eruption”, because “searching in the trash of those who have lost everything” would be an honesty that she neither wants nor can allow).

Ana Rosa promises us a different and dynamic program, and she promises it in a hopeful and happy tone. According to Mediaset, the program will have interventions in Augmented Reality, which sounds to me like those CD-Roms that were sold with the tagline of being interactive. But what do you tell us, Ana Rosa. What do you tell us? Her show will consist of her sitting talking to the camera while a clique of chatterboxes cheer or boo the character who sees her. author of Gall flavor (What a pain to have an entire novel misplaced, eh?) Choose for that afternoon.

I hope there is a QR on the screen so that we can scan it with our cell phone and Villarejo appears to tell us that he has some very compromising tapes of ours. Hopefully we can vote on social networks if we want the reporter to continue squeezing the disabled wife of Santiago del Valle (murderer of the Huelva girl Mariluz) until she cries even more. I hope a classic comes out the size and thickness of Scavengersbecause the pocho charm of The rescue of the talisman She is not going to have it, there is no queen here but her and by the way, it is great news to see her rejuvenated thanks to new technologies. She has done it all her life in her magazine A.R. and we have never given it so much hype.

