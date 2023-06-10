Home page politics

From: Luke Rogalla

Tortured soldiers and stolen tanks: accusations by the Russian army against the Wagner Group are mounting and causing disputes at the front.

Bakhmut – Apparently, Ukraine’s large-scale counteroffensive in the defensive war against Russia has begun. The Ukrainian troops are reportedly trying to weaken Russian lines to recognize and use. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the army was adequately equipped for a major military push.

And for Ukraine, squabbling with the enemy could be an advantage, as Russia’s army threatens to descend into chaos amid a power struggle. The Wagner group apparently played a major role in this. A Russian lieutenant accuses the mercenaries around Yevgeny Prigozhin of fanning “anarchism” at the front.

Tensions between Wagner group and Russian army from day one

Frictions between Russian forces and the Wagner Group, who are supposed to be fighting the Ukrainian army together, are coming to a head. Recently, military clashes are said to have even occurred during the battle for Bakhmut. According to Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, Russian soldiers shot at members of the Wagner group.

“Retaliatory measures were taken” and the commander of the 72nd Brigade of the Russian Army, Roman Venevitin, was arrested and interrogated. In a video released by Prigozhin, Venevitin admitted to ordering the attack on a Wagner convoy because of “personal animosity” and being drunk, and apologized.

Venevitin is now free again. In a new one Video, which is available to several media, he commented directly on the incidents at Bachmut and the Wagner Group. “The tensions between Wagner and my brigade and I began on the very first day of our transfer in the direction of Bachmut,” quoted The Guardians Venevitine. The lieutenant defended the Russian army and the Kremlin.

Wagner group is said to have stolen tanks

“The anarchism that the Wagner group is nurturing on the front lines is the result of a game played by the political elites trying to weaken our president instead of defending him,” he said. “Not only because they provoked our fighters with their brazen behavior and involved them in conflicts, but also through their specific actions.” Venevitin reported that his soldiers were systematically kidnapped and abused, sometimes sexually. He got loud Guardians uses a term that stands for rape of prisoners in prison.

Yevgeny Prigozhin in a video message from Bakhmut at the end of May 2023. A lieutenant in the Russian army accuses the Wagner boss of mistreating his own soldiers. (File photo) © UPI Photo/Imago Images

In addition, the Wagner group stole two T-80 tanks, four machine guns, a truck and an armored fighting vehicle from the Russian army. Venevitin accuses Prigozhin of wanting to “actively discredit the armed forces of the Russian Federation” and to present the Wagner Group as the “only effective force in this conflict”. According to several observers, Venevitin is said not to have spoken freely in the video, but read out a prepared statement. It is unclear whether he was forced to denounce the Wagner group. The video of his interrogation by Wagner was only made under pressure, he said.

Prigozhin has already denied the army’s new allegations. They are “complete nonsense”. According to the Wagner boss, his troops held Venevitin, interrogated them and handed them over to the authorities. Investigators have said that there are no proceedings against Venevitin Guardians not confirmed.

Prigozhin against Russia’s army and the Kremlin

Not only against the military and political leadership of Russia, even against the 72nd motorized rifle brigade of the Russian army, Prigozhin seems to be waging a personal revenge campaign. He claims the unit abandoned its position on the outskirts of Bakhmut, leaving Wagner’s troops in danger of Ukrainian attack.

According to a British intelligence report, the brigade symbolizes Russia’s weaknesses in the Ukraine war. The association is said to have bad morale and ineffectiveness. The fact that the 72nd Brigade is deployed in the area of ​​the heavily contested town of Bakhmut shows that the Russian armed forces lack reliable units.

Meanwhile, Yevgeny Prigozhin keeps shooting at Russia’s elite. Should President Vladimir Putin be overthrown, the Wagner boss is considered by observers to be a possible successor in the Kremlin. (lrg)