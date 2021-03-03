The three anarchist militants who dropped a bomb at the house of former federal judge Claudio Bonadio and detonated another at the grave of Colonel Ramón L. Falcon in the Recoleta cemetery they were on probation. They obtained the benefit, in the last weeks, after having fulfilled two thirds of his sentence to three years in prison and for good behavior.

Marcos Nicolás Viola, who dropped the bomb on December 14, 2018 under the truck that was parked in the garage of Bonadio’s house in the Belgrano neighborhood, when the judge was inside, “was one of the beneficiaries,” judicial sources explained to Clarion.

Also on probation for the 2×1, Hugo Alberto Rodríguez and Anahí Esperanza Salcedo who exploded the bomb in the grave of Falcon, the former police chief assassinated by a Ukrainian anarchist in 1909.

Those three members of the “Unconfident Anarchist Collective” and eight other detainees after the attacks had accepted an abbreviated judgment before the trial prosecutor Miguel Angel Osorio.

The other eight, who did not participate in the attacks, were sentenced to three years in suspended prison and four hours of social work per week by the judge of the federal oral court 1 (TOF 1), Adrián Grünberg in August 2019.

Bonadio, the judge most attacked by Vice President Cristina Kirchner because he tried her in the case of the Cuadernos de la Bribes, among others, died of cancer on February 4, 2020.

The current vice president treated him as a “hitman judge” and constantly threw disqualifying epithets at him, both she and his followers.

Prosecutor Osorio also accused the anarchists of the crime of taking part in a group that had “as its object the imposition of their ideas and combat those of others by force or fear (Arts. 189 bis -inc. 1 ° -, third paragraph, and 213 bis of the Penal Code) ”.

Salcedo, Rodríguez and Viola were convicted of the crime of malicious havoc with danger to common property, as well as danger of death for people.

The first two were in a degree of consummation and Viola, on the other hand, in a degree of attempt because the explosive device did not explode due to a technical fault.

To these crimes was added simple possession of explosive material and substances and materials intended for its preparation of bombs found in a large house on 2,300 Pavón avenue in the San Cristóbal neighborhood.

In that place, material for the assembly of homemade explosives, pipes, clock systems, smoke bombs, anarchist banners, and instructions on how to assemble bombs were seized.

Inside the house a metal plate was found stamped with the phrase ‘SIMON LIVES IN THE HEARTS OF EVERYONE THE INSURRECTXS.CAI’ ”. There was also a leaflet stuck to the door that reads “No to the G20 summit, go IMF.”

In those months they had registered various attacks with incendiary bombs, especially in marches for the accidental death of artisan Santiago Maldonado in Chubut.

The investigation of the case was in charge of the federal judge Julián Ercolini, together with the prosecutor Carlos Rívolo.

On November 14, 2018, at 7:20 p.m., “Marco Nicolás Viola daring from the sidewalk an explosive device of homemade manufacture inside the perimeter of the private residence “of Bonadio, indicated Ercolini in his car of elevation to judgment.

So it got “in danger the life of the magistrate, his relatives and any person that could walk through the place, “he said.

That device was thrown by Viola towards the sector of a vehicle that was parked in the semi-covered garage inside the judge.

The homemade explosive device “counted not only with explosive power, but also incendiary, being attached to butane gas bottles “.

Likewise, it had attached to its surface a “copper pipe serpentine, whose fracture, if detonation occurred, had aptitude for generate fragments (metallic splinters) that when detached with the explosion would enhance their capacity for damage and injury “.

Luckily, the explosive did not fully activate, since “the trigger consisted of a pyrotechnic device that, once the fuse was lit and thrown by the named, detached itself from the main body and exploded separately without activating the device.”

After throwing the bomb, Viola escaped but was pursued and hit by police personnel.

The device was identified by the Explosives Brigade, which acted at the scene and detonated in a controlled manner, “having determined that was apt to cause damage and injury. “

On the other hand, Anahí Esperanza Salcedo and Hugo Alberto Rodríguez, went shortly before the attack on Bonadio to the La Recoleta cemetery to “go to the mausoleum where the remains of Ramón Falcón are found -vault identified with the number” 111 “.

There “they placed an explosive device that detonated and caused damage to the place and adjacent sectors, as well as injuries to Salcedo, which led to her being transferred in a SAME ambulance to the Fernández Hospital.” In this context, for the magistrate with such action “the physical integrity of indeterminate peoples “.

