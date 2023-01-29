Molotov cocktail in front of the Prenestino police station, no one injured

Two homemade Molotov cocktails were thrown by the anarchists – on the sidelines of yesterday’s demonstration in Trastevere – in the parking lot of the Prenestino police station. A policeman who was on duty noticed the homemade bombs and, after approaching a colleague’s car, managed to intervene without detonating them. The anarchists, who took to the streets to demonstrate in favor of Cospito, they then fled. The two Molotov cocktails consisted of rags soaked in flammable liquid inside a bottle closed with a wick. Investigations in progress of Prenestino District to identify those responsible.

