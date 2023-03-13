The anarchists strike again in Rome: in the night between Sunday and Monday, a headquarters of the Democratic Party was attacked, against which a paper bomb was launched. The perpetrators of the gesture also smeared the headquarters with writings in favor of Alfredo Cospito and against the 41bis.

“Alfredo free”, reads the inscriptions. Or: “Stop 41bis” and “Pd me…e”. The “Italia-Lanciani” office in via Catanzaro, near piazza Bologna, was attacked. The paper bomb, exploding, blew out the glass of one of the windows which went to pieces. The agents of the Digos of the Rome Police Headquarters, the Scientific and the agents of the Porta Pia Police Station intervened on the spot.

The garrison in front of the headquarters

Against the assault, the members responsible for the attacked club announced a garrison for Monday evening. “We will not be intimidated – they write on Facebook – we will continue our work. Because the principles of the Republic set out in our Constitution are and will always be our compass. Yes to the comparison of ideas. No to violence. With those who care about constitutional values, we’ll see you tonight at 5.30 pm in front of the club in a solidarity garrison”.

party reactions

The reactions of various members of the Democratic Party were not long in coming. “Solidarity and closeness to the Circolo PD Italia Lanciani for the cowardly attack that damaged the premises of the headquarters – tweeted the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri I hope that those responsible for this cowardly act will be identified. No space for violence in our city”.

“We condemn this act and have full confidence in the police investigation. Attacking the headquarters of a party is attacking democracy” said Francesca Del Bello, president of Municipio II, where the attacked headquarters is located.

“Solidarity with the Lanciani Club of the Democratic Party in Rome, object of a shameful attack tonight and damaged by paper bombs. The democratic community is not intimidated by those who choose violence as a political modality” tweeted Chiara Gribaudo, vice president of the Democratic Party.

