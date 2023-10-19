On the roof of the building while the police try to get them off. The strange story that ended up in court could perhaps have found alternative paths

Anarchists. There is an outcry on the front pages of Modena’s local newspapers at the moment for the “Smash Repression” demonstration which will be held on October 28th, the result of the evictions of a year ago after three days in which thousands of young people occupied a warehouse for a rave party in the area. The city is worried about the arrival of hordes of outsiders who could undermine the peace. But even more sensational is the news of the judicial outcome of a case involving a group of anarchists, again them, who in 2020 they occupied a farmhouse in the Modena area.



It is the end of February and about fifteen young people occupy what in the Modena area is called “Casa Bassa”, a farmhouse in the countryside of Guiglia, a hamlet of Samone, at the end of Via Busano, far from the town centre. But there is a person who uses the facility intermittently who first asks the young people to leave and then calls the police.

The scene quickly becomes incandescent: the anarchists go up to the roof to stage a protest and around forty carabinieri below, who have come from all over the province, who try to close down the illegal occupation. An entire night and a day passes, between negotiations and the danger that someone could get hurt even by falling from the roof, before the young people come down. But the tension and conflict are such that eleven are arrested for resisting a public official and occupying the building, while another four are reported only for occupation.

The case hits the local newspapers with great fanfare in the Modena province. Immediately released, they went to trial which after several hearings was resolved in this hour. “It went well,” explains ad Italian Business the lawyer Daniela Goldoni who defended ten of the fifteen defendants, “the judge understood what happened and the tenuous nature of the matter. Furthermore, it was not clear whether those reported were the real occupants. Then it wasn’t even clear who owned the building.”

But how? Is it all a question of occupying someone else’s private property and you don’t know who the owner is? The most singular aspect of the story is precisely who owns the “Lower House”, which would be part of a bequest, nor is the title of the user clear, probably using the accommodation due to a previous relationship, with the previous property. But the latter remains only a hypothesis. The occupation of the fifteen anarchists, coming from all over Italy and who today are aged between 24 and 37, had lasted for nothing.

The panel of judges of Modena decided to absolve them of resisting a public official, while for the crime of illegal occupation, article 131 bis of the Criminal Code was triggered which identifies the matter as a minor fact and makes it no longer punishable. The fact that the property was not identified, that no one filed a civil action against the boys and that the occupation lasted a very short time certainly had a decisive impact on the case.

At the trial many policemen involved in the eviction were heard. But the question is, given also the final decision and the reasons underlying the judges’ evaluation: did such a trial make sense with another deployment of forces in addition to those put in place, attention, economic resources and commitment?

In our society every conflict between parties now ends up in court. But it wouldn’t make sense to find intermediate tools to put an end to conflicts and disputes, between more or less legitimate positions, without the intervention of justice or a third party, finding ways of mediation between the contenders and without unnecessary costs for taxpayers?

The path of the courts was born from the practice and tradition of resolving conflicts through clashes, disputes, duels, war, a legacy of authoritarian and feudal cultures. Justice emerges as a third option of the law which is above the parties and innovates the field in a revolutionary way but which is however based on an axiom: that one party is right and the other is wrong.

The whole process consists of understanding who is wrong and how wrong they are. There are cases that can be counted on the fingers of one hand or those that decide that both parties are not in the wrong are almost non-existent. And as the Sereno Regis Study Center writes, which develops mediation education activities, nonviolent struggles and peace education, “in criminal law, the court, which is itself part of the State, never reaches the conclusion that it is the State that is wrong. Again: here we have the transposition of the theological tradition which classifies people into ‘the saved’ and ‘the damned’ (very similar to the ‘con-damned’). The alternative approach consists in focusing not on the individual parts, but on the relationship between the parts, the interaction”. Therefore, when looking for a different solution, especially when the problem is not so serious or can be solved in other ways that require less effort. A need that without further commitments causes the power of decision and the resolution of disputes between people to slide downwardsand not delegating it to the State except in cases of more serious and difficult resolution.

