“The words used in his speech in the Chamber” by the deputy of the Brothers of Italy and vice president of Copasir, Giovanni Donzelli, “albeit in tones that appear politically harsh, were intended to bear witness to a concern regarding any indirect effects on a weakening of the institute referred to in article 41 bis against the Cospito and therefore not detrimental to the integrity of the deputies of the Democratic Party Serracchiani, Lai and Orlando”. This is what the report approved by the Chamber of Honor Jury reveals, read by President Sergio Costa in the Chamber, called to verify whether the statements of the Fdi exponent in the session of 31 January had harmed the reputation of his Dem colleagues, by the way of their visit to Alfredo Cospito in prison.

“The words ‘encouragement to battle’, when understood as an encouragement for a modification of the discipline envisaged by article 41 bis in general terms and for all those convicted of mafia and terrorism, do not find factual confirmation in relation to deputies Serracchiani, Lai and Orlando , as also clarified during the hearing by the deputy Donzelli himself, who represented to the commission that he had no intention of formulating such an accusation”. “During the investigation – the commission’s conclusions underlined again – it was possible to verify that deputies Serracchiani and Lai never requested with public declarations the revocation of the measure against Cospito. As regards deputy Orlando, however, they were having identified certain factual elements of confirmation, having explicitly referred to the appeal signed by jurists and intellectuals in which the revocation of the application of article 41 bis to Cospito was requested and having expressed his perplexities via social media”.

“During the hearing Donzelli highlighted how deputies Serracchiani, Lai and Orlando were certainly interested in Cospito’s health and conditions of detention, but that in his opinion the context before and after the visit could have indirectly had the effect of encouragement on the Cospito”.

In Montecitorio Giovanni Donzelli did not comment with the reporters on the report of the Jury of honour, according to which the Fdi deputy did not harm the honor of the Pd parliamentarians in his speech in the Chamber on the Cospito case, on 31 January. In conversation with Adnkronos, the colleagues from the Brothers of Italy who were with him in the Chamber during the reading of the report by Sergio Costa (M5S) who presided over the Jury, describe Donzelli as “serene and determined”. The conclusion of the report was accompanied by applause from the Fdi group.