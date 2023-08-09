Genoa – The anarchists arrested yesterday by the Genoa DDA they also proselytized in schools, involving minors to be made into “new recruits“. This is what emerges from the documents of the investigation into the group of founders and editors of the periodical Bezmotivny, believed to belong to the informal anarchist federation.

Some of the suspects participate in the meetings of the Carrara student collective and in the demonstrations against the school-work alternation in order, writes the judge in the order, “to shape young minds and slowly capture them in the anarchist idea” and direct them in particular towards the violent action. The one carried out by the group, for the Digos investigators coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Federico Manotti, is not just propaganda in the periodical. The suspicion of the investigators is that the anarchists under investigation would be the authors of some arson attacks on the machinery of Marmi Walton Carraraof November 2022, claimed in advance “suspiciously” in the area magazine.

Yesterday during the searches the investigators found a toy gun without red cap in the anarchist circle ‘Gogliardo Fiaschi’ of Carrara. The fake weapon was confiscated as well as computers and other electronic devices and paper material. Tomorrow the interrogations in front of the judge will begin. The prosecutor obtained house arrest for Gino Vatteroni, Paolo Arosio, Gaia Taino (mathematics teacher at the scientific high school of Carrara), all residing in Carrara. Luigi Palli ended up in prison, he too lives in Carrara. Residence obligation for Luca Aloisi (L’Aquila), Andrea Grazzini and Jessica Butori (Lucca), Veronica Zegarelli (Imola) and Michele Fabiani (Campello sul Clitunno, Perugia). A tenth person, Francesco Rota (Spoleto), is only being investigated.