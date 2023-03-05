Turin – Riots and dozens of arrests, two injured police officers, 160 identified people, 11 notices of street being served in Turin where hundreds of anarchists, who also arrived from abroadthey met this afternoon for a protest against the case of Alfredo Cospito.

The two policemen injured I am an operator of the Milan mobile department hit by a paper bomb in the leg and a scientific police operator hit in the hand by a glass bottle thrown by demonstrators. Among those identified there are French, Germans and Italians from Imperia, Naples, Udine, Avellino, Caserta, Trento, Brindisi.

On the conditions of the anarchist exponent today the doctor in charge, after the visit in prison, said that the physical situation “is deteriorating rapidlyeven if the fact that he has resumed taking at least a little sugar makes it a little less dramatic”. In addition to liquids, water and above all tea, Cospito is taking two tablespoons of sugar and a teaspoon of salt, while he does not take more supplements and vitamins,” the doctor told the anarchist’s lawyer.

The doctor reported seeing the 55-year-old “very tired and weary” for the first time: he arrived at the visit walking on his legs, but immediately sat down on the couch. He has lost another kilo, he weighs 70a threshold “at the limit” for a man of his height.

And after the meeting in piazza Solferino, in the center of Turin, the anarchists moved in procession, leaving a trail of devastation: broken shop windows, dozens of windows from parked cars, uprooted road signs and advertising totems, burning bins, throwing large firecrackers, paper bombs, stones and bottles. In the late afternoon, the forces of order had to intervene with fire hydrants and tear gas in the area of ​​the Porta Palazzo market, to keep the demonstrators away from the center of Turin, after scenes of urban warfare. In the late evening a group of demonstrators closed themselves in the building that houses a radio station in the area.

The gathering of anarchists, whose tam tam had begun many days ago, had begun in mid-afternoon in Piazza Solferino, a few hundred meters from the heart of Turin. But a dense cordon of police and carabinieri, with the deployment of numerous vehicles, has immediately barred all access to the institutions’ offices and to the streets of the center crowded, like every Saturday, by thousands of people from Turin and tourists.

Among the demonstrators to speak, the veteran Pasquale Valitutti, 76 years old, the only one who agreed to speak with journalists: “If Alfredo Cospito dies, those responsible will historically be executed by anarchists. This – he specified – is my personal opinion. my hope. when the conditions are created those responsible will be executed. Not now, not by me and not by those who are here in the square. Anarchists are the only political group that forgets power relations and reasons of opportunism to do justice. They know how to do it. And they do.”

After an abundant hour of static gathering, the demonstrators, behind the banner “Alongside Alfredo, alongside those who fight”, moved in procession to the cry of “Fuori Alfredo dal 41 bis”. they defaced dozens of walls, starting with the headquarters of the Banca del Piemonte, smashed shop windows, destroyed and set fire to waste bins. Then began the throwing of paper bombs and large firecrackers and the vandalism of parked cars, especially in via della Consolata, near the sanctuary of the same name. The obelisk in Piazza Savoia, a monument to the Siccardi laws which led to the suppression of the ecclesiastical courts, was also defaced.

The tension continued into the evening, with stampedes between customers of the premises and market vendors between Porta Palazzo and the Dora river, with the launch of smoke bombs and firecrackers on one side and tear gas on the other. Even before the meeting, 7 anarchists had been taken to the police station for identification.