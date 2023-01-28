Tensions and some clashes between the forces of order and demonstrators at the anarchists’ demonstration in Piazza Trilussa in Rome. A group of demonstrators attempted to force the cordon of the police who presided over the square and were rejected by the police in riot gear. A policeman was injured in the head. The demonstrators who threw bottles and objects at the men of the police force continue to sing chants in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito and against the 41 bis and ask for the procession.

