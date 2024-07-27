For decades, Greek anarchists have been known for their Molotov cocktails. The frequent use of this incendiary device in demonstrations, general strikes and clashes with the police has made fire the most recognizable symbol of Greek libertarian movements. Paradoxically, anti-authoritarian groups are now organizing to put out fires; to extinguish forest fires. Faced with the realization that, due to climate change, forest fires are becoming more frequent and increasingly devastating, two anarchist groups have formed volunteer fire brigades that have been active for a year in the Athens region and surrounding areas. These are Rouvikonas and the ODE, the Greek acronym for Forest Operations Team.

Yannis R. and Akis X. are two of Rouvikonas’ volunteer forest firefighters. They work as van drivers and in a scrapyard, respectively. Every day, when their workday is over, they meet up with their colleagues to go into the forest in two off-road vehicles equipped with 700-litre water tanks, hoses and fire extinguishers. There are about thirty of them and they rotate according to availability or daily needs, but Yannis and Akis go every time. They are 47 and 49 years old and have known each other since they were teenagers. Both have been volunteer firefighters in brigades recognised by Civil Protection, but now they organise themselves independently without requiring state recognition or permission to act.

On July 13, thanks to the weekend, they can start patrolling in the morning. Before they leave, they do the routine checks. Tanks loaded, technical clothing, gloves, masks, gas masks that they have only used once because there were burning chemicals, boots, helmets and water to drink. They head towards a wooded area near Corinto because, given the direction of the wind, they sense that it is the place with the greatest risk. They are so right that they discover a fire before it has officially broken out. They put it out with their hoses before it spreads and becomes a major fire. They are elated.

Volunteers from the Rouvikonas anarchist group’s forest firefighters observe the effects of a fire near Mycenae.

Hibai Arbide Aza

“Today is a very important day for us, it is the first time that we have arrived first and have been able to extinguish without assistance a fire that, if not, could have burnt an entire forest,” says Yorgos Kalaitzidis. If anarchists had leaders, one could say that he is one of them, but to the extent that they reject all hierarchy, Kalaitzidis is only the usual charismatic spokesman for the direct actions that Rouvikonas leads. He speaks to EL PAÍS next to a mural of the CNT during the Spanish civil war in the K*Vox, a squatted social centre in the heart of Exarchia, the Athens neighbourhood known for being the epicentre of social struggles in Greece.

Rouvikonas is, above all, an action group. For 10 years, it has carried out numerous interventions, such as breaking into companies accused of violating workers’ rights, displaying banners in embassies to show international solidarity, or, one of the most celebrated, paying a surprise visit to an oncologist who was demanding bribes from his patients in the public health system and recording a stern warning on video not to do it again. These actions often end in arrests or prosecution charges. “So when we managed to raise 25,000 euros, we had to make the difficult decision of whether to use it to pay fines, lawyers and avoid prison or to buy vehicles for the volunteer firefighters,” explains Kalaitzidis. They spent it on forest firefighting.

Discover the pulse of the planet in every news story, don’t miss a thing. KEEP READING

Volunteers from the anarchist collective Rouvikonas take part in extinguishing a fire near Eipdauro, Greece.

Hibai Arbide Aza

Nikos Korakakis and Yannis, who prefers not to give his surname, are part of the ODE. They pay for their equipment out of their own pockets: second-hand fireproof uniforms, helmets, tools… More than 600 euros each. There are about fifteen active members in their group and a similar number in training. They have a different approach to Rouvikonas. They do not have equipped vehicles because their work is not carried out from the perimeter of the fire, but by entering the forest to open emergency firebreaks. It is a more specialized and dangerous job.

Like Rouvikonas, they formed their volunteer brigade in 2023. This year they have been active in the Keramea and Stamata fires, two of the worst, which burned dozens of houses and charred thousands of hectares of forest. All ODE members are anarchists, but while carrying out forestry operations, they are organised with defined roles and reference figures who make decisions or set guidelines for action. These are the most experienced members. ODE attaches great importance to the training of its members, who take courses during the winter to be ready in the summer. Nikos and Yannis have attended seminars in Spain given by forest firefighters. “Our purpose is to confront forest fires with safety, coherence and responsibility,” reads the organisation’s founding manifesto.

Coordination with firefighters

On July 16, Rouvikonas prepares to go near Mycenae, where the fire has destroyed vineyards, olive trees and pine trees. Akis has 24 years of experience as a volunteer firefighter; Yannis has participated in firefighting operations in Cyprus and Greece. This time, when they arrive, the fire is under control. Professional firefighters, deployed throughout the area with the support of helicopters and hydroplanes, make sure that the embers do not flare up again. A firefighter commander asks Yannis how many liters of water they have left in their tanks and he asks for a full one, 700 liters. He suggests that the other vehicle go down a steep dirt road between vineyards to assist other firefighters deeper in the valley. After providing the required assistance, the group decides to return home. They do not yet know it, but the next day will be much harder.

On July 17, a massive fire broke out near Epidaurus, 100 kilometres from Athens. Yannis drove towards it at a speed that was well above what was prudent. On the way, they updated the information and shared it by radio with the other jeep. The fire was extensive, three firefighters were injured, 10 seaplanes and 12 helicopters were working in the area, but it was not under control. The authorities had issued an appeal for volunteers to come to the area.

Police set up checkpoints to prevent unauthorized access. Rouvikonas vehicles, equipped with sirens and emergency lights, passed through without problems. They had no visible signs of the group on the outside. Only once, on June 29, in Parniza, a mountain near Athens, did the police recognize the anarchists and prevent them from entering.

Vehicles equipped with the Rouvikonas anarchist collective are involved in extinguishing a fire alongside air and ground firefighters near Eipdauro, Greece.

Hibai Arbide Aza

The flames are spreading in the shape of a triangle with sides approximately three kilometres long. After going around several times to study the situation, Yannis heads down a dirt road that leads to one of the active fronts. There are pine trees burning from the base that, sooner or later, will end up falling, so you have to be careful. Hydroplanes are unloading water nearby, which must also be taken into account when deciding where to act. After consulting with several fire patrols, Akis and his men deploy the hoses at a point that prevents the flames from spreading along a slope that, for the moment, is intact. When they run out of water, they go to a tanker truck that provides more water to firefighters and volunteers, as often as necessary.

Night falls and, fortunately, the wind dies down. In the darkness, thousands of glowing dots draw a landscape that resembles a distant city. Each of these dots is a tree with embers, most of them pines. Suddenly a gust of wind turns the embers of a large oak into flames. Akis empties one of the tanks into it, but it does not go out completely. This is the third time they have tried to extinguish this oak, but they have not succeeded. This shows how difficult it will be to completely put out the fire, although it seems to be under control.

A team of firefighters distributes food and water to everyone present. The officer leading it insists on sending the Rouvikonas men up to the top of the slope to stand guard there. The fires are a big board on which each piece plays a role. Exhausted from carrying out various small missions within that board, the anarchists return home in the early hours of the morning. They will go to work with a few hours of sleep; and more the next day.

“I have been going to the mountains since I was a child, my heart told me to act,” says Korakakis. “Before, when there were fires, it was the whole village that put them out, but we want to make it that way again through self-organisation,” says Kalaitzidis. Rouvikonas has decided to buy a third vehicle through donations and to extend the network of volunteers throughout the country. Kalaitzidis is clear: “We cannot remain passive in the face of fires, or in the face of other injustices. If we don’t do it together, no one will.”

You can follow Climate and Environment in Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter