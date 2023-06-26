A 23-year prison sentence arrives for Alfredo Cospito. The Attorney General had asked for life imprisonment. Thus ends the trial for “political massacre” for the two bombs planted on 2 June 2006 in front of the Allievi Carabinieri barracks in Fossano. Two bombs that exploded half an hour apart, one in a dumpster and the other twenty meters away, in a garbage can. But they didn’t cause any deaths or injuries, in the middle of the night, because the carabinieri thought it was an accident on the street, thus escaping the “trap” of the second explosion.

Anna Beniamino was sentenced to 17 years and 9 months. Both have been granted two extenuating circumstances: generic and minor. The anarchist attack of 6 June 2006, while worth an accusation of “political massacre”, is not worth a “never end sentence”. This interpretation is offered by the Court of Assizes of Appeal, presided over by Alessandra Bassi, which inflicted on Alfredo Cospito, the insurrectionist anarchist subjected to the 41 bis regime in the prison of Sassari, as mentioned a sentence of 23 years .

“I am satisfied with the good outcome. We think it is a balanced judgment compared to the adverse decision of the Court of Casazuone”, commented the lawyer Flavio Rossi Albertini assisting Cospito. “I believe that this trial has been reduced to a minimum of reasonableness – said Gianluca Vitale who defends Anna Beniamino -. Not recognizing the extenuating circumstance would have been abnormal, it is in any case a sentence that is nonetheless significant”.