The company’s board must be elected at a meeting scheduled for August 19; institutions sued the Court for annulment

Petrobras released a statement (here is the intact – 68 KB) on Wednesday (10.Aug.2022) informing that it received a letter from the CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission) with a request to suspend the deadline of the AGE (Extraordinary General Meeting), scheduled for August 19. The request was made by Anapetro (National Association of Petroleum Workers Minority Shareholders of Petrobras).

According to the FUP (Federação Único dos Petroleiros), the action to suspend the convening of the meeting was filed with the CVM last week and indicates the practice of actions contrary to legislation and the public interest. The Federation and Anapetro filed a class action in the Justice of Rio de Janeiro this Wednesday (Aug 10) against the Federal Government and Petrobras to annul the AGE. read the intact of the action (444 KB).

The institutions argue that the 2 names nominated by the Union for the Petrobras Board of Directors were considered ineligible by Celeg (Eligibility Committee) and by the board itself, due to conflict of interest. They are: Jônathas Castro, executive secretary of the Civil House of the Presidency, and Ricardo Soriano, attorney general of the National Treasury.

On July 20, the MME (Ministry of Mines and Energy) reiterated, in a note, its nominations considered ineligible by the committee. The rejection of the names sent by the government was unanimous. They point out that the fact that the nominees hold government positions creates a conflict of interest. Here’s the intact of the minutes of the committee meeting (200 KB).

“Contrary to the Law on State-Owned Companies and the Petrobras Statute, the Union did not present any legal motivation to keep the 2 names on the ballot at the AGE. This fact makes the convening of the meeting illegal, since the names do not appear in the Bulletin sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission”said the lawyer representing the oil workers in the lawsuit in Rio de Janeiro, Ângelo Remédio.

Anapetro also called the CVM in June to investigate possible illegality in the appointment of the government’s nominee to the presidency of Petrobras, Caio Paes de Andrade. The association argues that Paes de Andrade does not meet the requirement of professional experience and academic training in the company’s area of ​​activity. see the intact of the representation (173 KB).