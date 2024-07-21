Anapa City Hall: Electricity supply to the city has been restored, the rally has ended

The Anapa mayor’s office reported the restoration of electricity supply and the end of the rally due to problems with the power supply, writes RIA News.

“(People — Lenta.ru note) have dispersed. Equipment has been replaced, electricity has been restored,” the city authorities emphasized.

The day before, on July 20, residents gathered at the intersection of Shevchenko and Ivana Golubtsa streets, demanding that electricity and water supplies be restored. They only allowed ambulances to pass and spoke with police officers. Those gathered said that the power outages had been going on for four days.

Also, residents of one of the microdistricts of Krasnodar went out to protest due to the power and water outages that have been going on for almost a month.