After ‘Student of the Year 2’ and ‘Husband, Wife and Wo’, Ananya Pandey is all set to entertain once again from the film ‘Khali Yellow’. Ananya will be seen performing stunts in her upcoming film. While Ananya’s fans are waiting for her new film, she has expressed her desire to work in an action film. In a recent interview, Ananya said that she is ‘tempted’ to do a stunt.

Ananya said in a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, “Now, I have the ‘Chaska’ to do a stunt and want to do a full action film soon.” In addition to his action sequence in the film, he also talked about chemistry with co-actor Ishaan Khattar. Ananya described Ishaan as ‘partner in crime’ and said that they used to pull each other’s legs always. He said, “I was happy to find Ishaan as a co-actor because he has brought something new in me.”

Ananya has posted many pictures and videos on social media from the shooting set of the film ‘Khali Yellow’. In which she is seen having fun with co-actor Ishaan Khattar. A video of Ananya placing a coconut on her head went viral on social media. Ananya’s film ‘Khali Yellow’ will be released on October 2 on the OTT platform. Talking about the workfront, Ananya is currently shooting for the untitled film of Shakun Batra in Goa. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.