Highlights: Two Lashkar terrorists were killed during an encounter in Srihama area of ​​Anantnag district

Blast in the evening at the encounter site, 4 local civilians injured in the grip

It is believed that during the encounter, a grenade of terrorists remained in the area.

Govind Chauhan, Srinagar

Two Lashkar terrorists were killed in an encounter on Friday in Srihama area of ​​Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. After he was killed, the police told the people of the area not to go towards the encounter site, but the people did not agree. A crowd gathered on the spot in the evening, in the meantime a blast occurred in which four civilians were injured. He has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The condition of two remains critical.

According to the information, two terrorists were killed in the encounter that took place in Srihama area in the afternoon. After his death, a search operation was being conducted in the area by the police. People were told that the area has not been fully searched, so do not go to the encounter site. Those injured in the blast have been identified as Mohammad Yasin Rathar, Shahid Yusuf, Irfan Ahmed and Mudassar Ahmed.

Grenade of terrorists was left!

It is believed that a grenade of terrorists remained in the area during the encounter. When people gathered, someone caught him and he burst. Significantly, every time the police are instructed not to go to the encounter site, but still people gather on the spot. The reason behind this is that after the encounter the police and army search the entire area so that no explosives remain.