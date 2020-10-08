Highlights: Bahubali MLA from Mokama Anant Singh’s property increases drastically

According to the election affidavit, Anant Singh’s wealth has increased two and a half times this year compared to 2015.

Anil Singh’s wife Neelam Devi files more than 1.20 crore returns

In 2005, Anant Singh had assets worth only Rs 3.40 lakh.

Bahubali MLA from Mokama Anant Singh is in the fray to light the flame of this outside lantern. Anant Singh had filed nomination from Mokama Singh. In the election affidavit, Anant Singh has given information about the ongoing lawsuits and property on him. At the same time, there is a risk of cancellation of nomination due to more cases. Therefore, Anant Singh has also nominated his wife Neelam Devi as an independent candidate. Neelam Devi filed her nomination papers on the last day of nomination.

Looking at the election affidavit shows that Anant Singh’s wealth power has also increased with muscle power. Anant Singh is now also Dhanbali. According to the electoral affidavit in the 2015 assembly election, Anant Singh had assets of more than Rs 28 crore. But it has increased two and a half times in the 2020 assembly elections. Now his assets have reached 68.55 crores.



Huge increase in cash

Anant Singh also has a huge increase in cash. According to his 2015 affidavit, he had Rs 40,800 in cash. While his wife Neelam Devi had 3, 91, 440 rupees. At the same time, Anant Singh has increased cash by more than 50 times in 2020. According to his affidavit, Anant Singh has Rs 22 lakh 13 thousand 488. At the same time, wife Neelam Devi has cash of Rs 11,83, 414 this time. However, there is no information about where such a large number of cash came from. But this increase is shocking.



The web of cases has also increased

Along with Dhanbal, Anant Singh’s muscle power has also increased. He had more than 25 cases registered in the 2015 assembly elections. At the same time, in 2020, Anant Singh has mentioned 38 cases in his election affidavit. This clearly shows that their muscle power has also increased. In 2019, AK-47 and bomb were also found from his house. In the same case, Anant Singh surrendered after going to the court of Delhi. The NIA is also investigating that case. Anant Singh reached the flood subdivision headquarters to enroll from jail itself.

Wife pays more than 1.20 crores returns

His wife Neelam Devi has more assets than Bahubali MLA Anant Singh. Neelam Devi’s earnings have increased significantly since 2017-18. Till 2017-18, Neelam Devi used to file a return of Rs 57 lakh 83 thousand 029. During this time, Anant Singh used to file only 7, 62, 991 rupees as return. But in 2019-2020, Anant Singh has filed a return of 8 lakh 86 thousand 143 rupees. While his wife Neelam Devi has filed a return of 1 crore 20 lakh 30 thousand, 261 rupees. Compared to 2017-18, the return has been doubled. That is, between 2018-20, there has been a huge increase in the wealth of Anant Singh. These figures are pointing to this only.

Land is in posh area of ​​Patna

At the same time, Anant Singh also has crores of land in the posh area of ​​Patna. He owns land in Pataliputra, the most VIP area from Patna. After this, he also has a plot in the heart of the city and in the heartland monkey garden of Patna. He also owns property on the Birla Mandir Road. Apart from this, they also own land in the boring canal road. Also, Anant Singh has a plot in Gautam Buddha Nagar UP. All these have been valued at around Rs 5 crore.



Property increased by 2 thousand times in 15 years

Anant Singh’s wealth has increased drastically in the last 15 years. The first time he contested the Assembly elections in 2005, he had assets worth just Rs 3.40 lakh. In 2010 it increased to Rs 38.84 lakh. It reached close to 28 crores in 2015 and has crossed 68 crores in 2020. From this you can easily guess at what speed Anant Singh’s wealth has increased.

Wife has 2 luxury cars

Anant Singh is fond of luxury vehicles like this. He is also seen riding a Mercedes in Bihar. But he has only one 2003 model of his own, the market value of which is currently 6 lakh rupees. While his wife Neelam Devi has an Innova Crysta of over Rs 25 lakh and a Fortuner worth Rs 32.52 lakh. There is one 2018 and one 2019 model car. That is, they have recently purchased both vehicles.