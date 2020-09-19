Anand Mahindra will gift a tractor to Gungi Bhuiyan Anand Mahindra announced the giving of a tractor to Longi Bhuiyan, reacting to a user’s tweet. In fact, on September 18, a Twitter user made a tweet about Gaya’s clown Manjhi. In this, the user wrote, ‘Gaya ke loong manjhi dug the canal after spending 30 years of his life. They still don’t want anything except a tractor. They have told me that if they get a tractor, they will be of great help. The user appealed to Anand Mahindra in the tweet and said that he should honor him, it will make him feel proud.

Anand Mahindra said- his canal is like Taj Mahal or Pyramid Reacting to this tweet from the Twitter user, Anand Mahindra said- ‘It will be my pleasure to give them a tractor’. Anand Mahindra further wrote in his tweet, ‘As you know, I tweeted that I think their canal is as impressive as the Taj Mahal or the Pyramids. It will be an honor for us to gift a tractor to Longi Bhuyanya and use it. He also asked Twitter users how our team can reach them.

3 km made by 30 years of hard work. Long canal It is said that if you have the courage to do something in your heart, then no obstacle can come in your way. Something similar was shown by the clove Bhuiyan, who dug a canal in his village in Lathua area. He said that the problem of irrigation caused problems in farming. In such a situation he decided to dig the canal. The family said that they never tried to stop the cloves Bhuiyan.

Trouble in irrigation, then decided to build a canal Clove Bhuiyan told that he got the idea of ​​digging the canal when he saw that there is a reservoir near the village. There is water in it but there is shortage of water for irrigation in agriculture. In such a situation, he felt that if the canal is built from this reservoir, water can reach the fields. Just after this, he started digging through the hoe and other household tools. Not only this, the effect of 30 years of hard work is that they were successful in building a canal about 3 km long.

Who can forget the ‘Mountain Man’ Dashrath Manjhi of Bihar who cut the mountain and make way. Now, like Dasaratha Manjhi, Laungi Bhuiyan, Gaya’s Laungi Bhuiyan also did such a feat with his hard work, which would make anyone proud to hear. For thirty consecutive years, he worked diligently and dug a canal about three kilometers long. After his exploits, he is constantly in the limelight, in the meantime, hands have also started to help him. In this series, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has decided to give tractor to cloves.