Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Thursday shared a new video on Twitter, which has emerged on social media. On the eve of Christmas, Anand Mahindra shared a short clip of a group of young men playing jingle bells using instruments such as sarangi and shehnai. It looks very nice.

In his post, Anand Mahindra shared a 2.20 minute clip, in which a group of boys are celebrating Christmas using traditional Indian instruments like sitar, sarangi and shehnai to the tune of jingle bells. One of them also played drums.

A bit contrived but still ends up making some good vibes … A good warmup for Christmas Eve …. pic.twitter.com/7vlCSzQGbR – anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 24, 2020

Anand Mahindra wrote in the caption of his post “A little unrealistic but still makes some good vibes. A good warm-up for Christmas Eve”

More than 58 thousand views so far

This post by Anand Mahindra has gone viral on social media and so far it has been viewed more than 58,000 times. In the comment section, people shared their views and opinions about the video.

One user wrote “Wonderful Wives to End This Year”. Another user wrote “Awesome !! Music is the soul of every festival, together, to bring harmony and peace and to set in the spirit of happiness.” Precursor to “

Also read

Tribute in unique style to footballer Maradona, memorialized by making six feet tall cake statue

Farmers Protest: Farmers’ organizations gave indications of talks with the government, will decide in the meeting today