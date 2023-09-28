At the beginning of 2023, Anamaría Font (Anaco, 64 years old) was in Caracas. She returned to the Faculty of Sciences of the Central University of Venezuela after that hole in time that was the pandemic and that has ended up being for many Venezuelans who come and go between countries a definitive departure ticket. There she met students from the chair of Mathematics Methods for Physics that she taught in Venezuela since 1989. Some of them had taken over as teachers of that same chair. “I became a scientist thanks to the environment, I lived in a time with opportunities and I was happy to meet some young women who I taught, very intelligent and motivated,” says Font during a video call from Potsdam, Germany, where she has finally settled. . The pleasant surprise with which she returned to Germany was accompanied by pulsating worry. “Now everything is very difficult for young people in Venezuela. Going to university is almost an act of love or a sacrifice.”

A few months ago Font was recognized with the International Women and Science Award, awarded by UNESCO and the L’Oréal Foundation. Her contributions to the study of string theory, which attempts to explain elementary particles and their interactions not as points but as strings, took her there. Proposed in the 1970s by Jöel Scherk and John Henry Schwarz, this theory could provide a solution to the problem of combining gravity with quantum theory, and has become an important branch of physics.

Font’s bases in this theory, he insists, are in a country where he was able to take advantage of better times. “I think it was thanks to the environment that I was able to get there. I was born in Anaco, but I grew up between Puerto La Cruz and Margarita. My father worked in the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons and I studied at the Sinclair Oil Company primary school. Oil brought me to the ropes, in a way,” she recalls. “I became interested in physics in high school, which I studied in a public high school and what was studied then was at the level of what is now seen in the university. We had well-equipped laboratories and I had three teachers in physics, chemistry and mathematics who knew a lot. What better way to motivate myself!”

Font has always been surprised by the number of women who are in universities and scientific careers in Latin America, although in fewer numbers in management positions such as rectors or deans. In Venezuela, she maintains, the proportion of women is high if she compares it with Europe. She says, for example, that at least 30% of physics professors at the UCV are women and in other areas such as chemistry or biology they can reach 50%. “In Germany there are many fewer women in science at universities and studying. Surely there is another family culture about what is expected of women and what is not. But there is a conscious effort for that to change and in southern European countries the proportion of women increases. In the case of Venezuela and Latin America, the science faculties are relatively recent, from the late 1950s, and their creation coincided with the time when more women began to go to universities, so I think that is why we see more women , because there is no historical weight of exclusion behind it. Where there is more scientific tradition, women have it more difficult.”

Font recognizes the potholes that become gaps for women and the bias that prejudices impose. “To advance in the scientific ladder, the number of annual publications is taken into account, whether you are a man or a woman. That is changing little by little, but if you have had a child for a year you surely have not produced anything and that year should not be counted. There are still many cultural prejudices, such as those of the mothers or grandmothers of girls who think that dedicating themselves to science is not appropriate for women, which are difficult topics for them. When I started in string theory there were very few women, but now there are many young women in this and many from Latin America.”

Science in precariousness

The scientist graduated from the Simón Bolívar University and then continued her studies at the University of Texas, opted for state scholarships, funding from research centers and foundations and returned to the country many times to form the replacement. It is part of what she calls the conditions that allowed her to pursue a scientific career in the beginning, and that have now been lost in the midst of the deep economic crisis that Venezuela is experiencing with the highest inflation in the world and that made her make the decision of leaving the country without packing, with a suitcase barely weighing 23 kilos, like millions of Venezuelans who have built an enormous diaspora. “My only income there is the pension from the university, which with some bonuses reaches 1,600 bolivars (50 dollars), which is not enough to live on.” Over the years it became difficult to go back and forth between Germany, where her husband is from, and Venezuela and her concerns.

The university sector is one of the hardest hit by the crisis. The Government of Nicolás Maduro undertook improvements in the infrastructure of the UCV, whose headquarters are located in the University City, a World Heritage Site and where Font taught for almost 30 years. But little has been done to rebuild that human fabric that makes the generation of knowledge possible.

With the so-called “brain drain”, the exodus of the most qualified professionals began the migratory landslide that Venezuela has experienced in recent years. Doing science in a precarious and highly politicized context in these two decades of Chavismo was difficult. There are fewer who do research and those who go to get doctorates do not return. “This year when I was there I saw that lack of future for the young and not so young. That is why my great concern is that it will be impossible to recover the university, that it will continue to be in permanent deterioration.”

For Font, even in hostile scenarios, in which there are other emergencies such as poverty, science takes place, but it must be supported by independent institutions. “A sustainable effort is needed to attract young people to science. And this has to wait for primary school.” She defends science as a universal human value, as a lever to solve problems, although in Venezuela Chavismo has tried to discriminate between a science that is relevant and another that is not for the development of the country. Font also gives a statement about the basic sciences and theoretical physics that occupy her and amaze her. “There is no doubt that research at the basic science level is fundamental for development. You never know where the solution will come from and history tells us that results in basic sciences and their applications can take years. When they unified electricity and magnetism they never imagined the impact it would have on telecommunications years later. “You can’t say there is only one type of science to do.”

The Venezuelan continues to be active in research and is interested in the development of cosmology, explanations of the origin of the universe, part of what is happening in her field. “There is a lot of conjunction between theory and experiment, there are terrestrial observatories sending data all the time, other information from gravitational waves, there is everything we can find about particle physics in the large hadron collider (LHC, the largest particle accelerator). large and with more energy built in Switzerland by the European Organization for Nuclear Research) which is the maximum model we have and we have to know if it explains everything. They are one of the things that interest me most now.”

As a scientist, she also sees with enthusiasm the advances in medicine to continue understanding more about the functioning of the human body and the origin of diseases at the genetic and cellular level and, with some concern, “that a new space race begins between the powers seeking to use extraterrestrial resources.

