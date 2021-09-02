In a statement to “Mosaique FM” today, Thursday, Belhadj said that the decision comes to protect the Tunisian factory and to ensure the sustainability of local institutions.

explained The main reason for this decision is to “fight against smuggled shoes of unknown origin on the parallel market and the possibility that they contain carcinogenic substances.”

mentioned NSLahaj said that the party concerned with conducting the analyzes is “the traders of raw materials, not the manufacturers”, saying that the factory should: make sure of The extent of conformity of raw materials with the standards required in Tunisia.

Belhadj stressed that all products offered in the market must conform to a number of specifications, the most important of which is the presence of a mark indicating the product and the country of production to ensure consumer safety and to regulate the leather and footwear sector.