Saturday, April 22, 2023, 10:18



The Faculty of Education of the UCAM and the Murcian Association of High Intellectual Capacities have brought together experts in the field, professors, counselors, psychologists and educational psychologists, as well as students who have these capacities, in their II Conferences, in which they explained how children with these special characteristics sometimes suffer adaptation problems. Josefina García, Rector of the University; Juan José Ruiz, president of aMuACI, and Juana Mulero, dean of the Faculty. The Ministry of Education has detected 3,000 students with high intellectual abilities in the Region, but it is estimated that there are about 30,000, so greater detection and support is necessary. UCAM is developing the pioneering UCAM Talent Lab program with highly capable students from the Alma Mater Foundation centers. In addition, the institution offers personalized attention to its students, and those of the Faculty of Education are taught methodologies to adequately treat students with these needs.