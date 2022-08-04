Mexicali, BC.- In the facilities of the State Congress, the session of the Human Rights Commission of the XXIV Legislature was held to present an initiative opinion agreement to create the Law for the Protection of the Exercise of Human Rights Defenders and Journalists of the State of Baja Californiaas well as the presentation of an initiative to reform the Mental Health Law of the State of Baja California.

Regarding the initiative to create the Law for the Protection of the Exercise of Human Rights Defenders and Journalists of the State of Baja Californiait was reported that they intend to create protection mechanisms and a committee will be formed with nine permanent members who will be the heads of the General Secretariat of Government, the Secretariat of Citizen Security, the State Attorney General’s Office, the Executive Commission for Attention to Victims, the State Human Rights Commission, the legislators who preside over the Human Rights and Gender Equality and Youth Commissions, two representatives of journalists, as well as two representatives of civil society organizations that defend or promote human rights.

Regarding the initiative presented by Deputy Santa Alejandrina Corral Quintero, through which it is intended to reform article 6, sections XVII, XVIII and XIX; adds article 11 bis and reforms article 17 of the Mental Health Law of the State of Baja California, intends to establish a mechanism for the Secretaries of Health and the Institute of Psychiatry itself, because experts in the field indicated that, as a result of the pandemic caused by Covid-19, the issue of mental health has been greatly affected and psychological care increased by up to 40%. Similarly, the problem of homeless people has increased exponentially.

The deputies Santa Alejandrina Corral Quintero, President, Dunnia Montserrat Murillo López, Secretary, Amintha Briceño Cinco, Member and Evelyn Sánchez Sánchez, Member, were present at the session. Likewise, Lic. Luis Alonso López, from the General Secretariat of Government, was present, representing the Executive Power.