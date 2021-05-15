Most of the inhabitants of Russia intend to travel abroad in the summer. On Saturday, May 15, reports RT citing data from the OneTwoTrip study.

So, 55.3% of the respondents hope to have a rest abroad, the rest of the respondents announced their intention to have a rest in the country.

Almost 90% of the study participants said they want to save on travel, 11% are ready to spend money on a comfortable stay.

More than half of the residents of Russia expressed hope for the opening of European capitals, 63% have already chosen alternative destinations in the absence of an opportunity to go there.

In addition, nearly three quarters of the study participants remain positive about the coming summer and leisure opportunities.

On the eve of Russia announced the resumption of flights with Iceland, Malta, Mexico, Portugal and Saudi Arabia from May 25. It is clarified that such a decision was made taking into account the epidemiological situation in individual countries.

The Russian Federation has limited air traffic with a number of countries in connection with the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19. It started at the end of December 2019. The Chinese city of Wuhan became the hotbed of infection. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the restrictions with a number of countries were gradually removed. At the same time, some states have decided to admit tourists only if their vaccination against COVID-19 is confirmed.

So, on May 13, 2021, the Minister of Tourism of Greece, Haris Theocharis, said that the country will receive travelers vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V, as well as those vaccinated with a Chinese drug against coronavirus. A day later, Greece lifted restrictions on the entry of Russians. Now citizens of the Russian Federation can not go through quarantine if they are vaccinated or have a negative test for coronavirus.