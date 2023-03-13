More than 65% of insurance policies are issued in the “Parking” mode – people feel more confident and comfortable when the car is insured against theft in the parking space. This information was provided to Izvestia on March 13 at NTI Avtonet based on Simble’s Insurtech provider, after analyzing depersonalized data of 500,000 policies issued from March 2022 to March 2023.

At the same time, 23% of users buy a hull insurance policy for driving for kilometers, and only 12% prefer to issue a hull insurance for temporary periods.

“Despite a decrease in car theft in the metropolitan area, the level of anxiety from potential car theft or damage to the car when it is left unattended is significantly higher than when the driver is behind the wheel,” Simble noted.

The provider added that in winter the number of issued policies in the parking mode is higher than in summer.

According to analysts, if in summer the main danger is traffic accidents, then in winter drivers are additionally worried about the risk of falling icicles or cleaning snow with a tractor in an unfamiliar yard.

“Due to the current market situation, some insurers have begun switching to targeted issuance of CASCO policies. People got the opportunity to choose different parameters and time of insurance, ”added Simble.

In January, the Renaissance Insurance company told Izvestia that the biggest fear among motorists is caused by pedestrians who cross the road in the wrong place.