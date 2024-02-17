Dina Mahmoud (Washington, London)

Perhaps the US presidential elections, which are less than 9 months away, will become the first political arena in the United States in which the votes of voters belonging to what is known as “Generation Z” will contribute to resolving the competition among its participants.

This generation includes young people who were born between the end of the last century, specifically from the mid-to-late 1990s, and the beginning of the second decade of the current century at the latest. This means that a significant segment of his children will have the right to vote in the American elections, after in 2006 they crossed the legal threshold necessary to register on the voter lists, which is reaching 18 years of age.

This matter highlights, according to political analysis circles in Washington, the importance of both sides of the presidential race intensifying their efforts to gain the support of the majority of “Generation Z” people, and focusing on issues that are central to them, especially since they are widely described as being the most educated and most interested in technology. developed, and in preference to economic independence.

In addition, analysts point out that determining whether this generation's voters will turn out en masse at the polls on November 5 will play a major role in deciding the identity of the forty-seventh president of the United States.

However, the paradox is that despite the agreement of the two main parties; The Republican and the Democrat, despite the fact that the decisive card in the upcoming electoral race will be in the hands of “Generation Z”, agree at the same time that the votes of these voters are a foregone conclusion, in one way or another.

Democrats believe that they have already guaranteed the support of members of that generation in a way that does not make them need to seriously strive to gain their support, while Republicans do not care to talk about the issues that concern those voters in the first place, as if they accept that they will lose their votes.

But although recent opinion polls in the United States reported that young voters from “Generation Z” are still inclined to support the Democratic candidate in the presidential elections, the same polls reveal that the percentage of those among them who actually intend to vote has decreased from what it was before the competition. 2020, which reduces the importance of their support for the Democrats in the presidential race.

Although the Democratic Party still enjoys the advantage among “Generation Z” when it comes to the main issues that its children are concerned with, such as climate change and ways to reduce crime rates and armed violence, this superiority in social issues does not deny that Republican trends have attractiveness. On the economic level.

According to a report published on the website of the European version of the American newspaper USA Today, 40% of the people of that generation confirmed that inflation and high energy costs constitute their greatest source of concern, which is in the interest of the Republican Party, which accuses the Democratic administration. , by failing to deal with economic hardship.