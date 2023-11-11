The bank reported a net profit of R$4.62 billion in the 3rd quarter, a drop of 11.5% compared to the same period in 2022

The executive president of BradescoOctavio de Lazari Junior, stated that the bank reached the peak of its default rate in the 3rd quarter – 6.1% compared to 5.9% in June and 3.9% in September 2022. The time, now, is to normalization of credit and margin with customers, in his view.

The bank reported recurring net profit of R$4.62 billion in the 3rd quarter, a drop of 11.5% compared to the same period last year, with a relatively stable credit portfolio and lower financial margin.

“In recent quarters, we expected Bradesco to show two things in its results release: a stop in the worsening of defaults and a positive financial margin with the market. When this finally happened, a new concern emerged: the NII (financial margin) with the clients”, warns the XP Investimentos in a report released to customers and the market.

XP mentioned a drop in financial margin with customers, the largest since 2017, attributed to “to a more unfavorable product mix, lower spreads and slower loan portfolio growth”, list analysts Bernardo Guttmann, Matheus Guimarães and Rafael Nobre.

According to the BB Investimentos, the balance was negative, with recurring net profit of R$4.62 billion, equivalent to a quarterly ROE (return on equity) of 11.4%. “The result was favored by the treasury, which began to operate in a positive direction, and by the lower expenses with provisions in the quarter, in line with the marginal drop in defaults felt in the period, but offset by the lower financial margin with customers (interest income)”, evaluates Banco do Brasil analyst Rafael Reis, who questions the costs of the drop in the bank’s default rates.

By targeting default, the bank began to suffer from weak portfolio growth and customer revenue. “Despite the improvement in default rates, we have evidence that the challenging moment in Bradesco’s credit cycle should last longer than previously anticipated”, said Reis. BB Investimentos has a neutral recommendation for the bank, with a target price of R$18.40.

For the Itaú BBA, the mixed balance sheet shows fragility. Net profit of R$4.6 billion was approximately in line with the bank’s projection of R$4.3 billion, but the quarter was weak in revenue, with credit portfolio growth lower than its peers.

“The reason for the small drop in net profit was an 11% reduction on a quarterly basis in provision expenses, but the quality of this improvement is not great as coverage fell again. The positive side of the quarter is the drop in NPL formation and positive leading indicators in retail”, indicates Itaú BBA, which considers that the bank’s fund has already passed, but that it will still be necessary to face the challenges to regain profitability.

Itaú BBA continues with classification market performance for Bradesco, with a target price of R$16.