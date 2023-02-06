Analysts warned farmers about the risk of storing a record grain harvest in Russia

Due to the logistical difficulties associated with the sanctions, and against the backdrop of a record harvest, Russia has accumulated grain reserves worth 260 billion rubles. Storing surplus can lead to a decrease in the margins of crop production. This conclusion was made by the experts of the consulting company “Yakov and Partners”, having conducted a survey of specialists and managers of the agro-industrial complex (AIC) in December last year. Data leads RBC.

According to Rosstat, last year Russia harvested a record harvest of grains and legumes – the gross harvest in net weight amounted to 153.8 million tons. At the same time, exports for almost the entire 2022 lagged behind the average annual values, and only by November did export volumes catch up with the values ​​of 2021.

Usually, most of the products are exported from the country in the first half of the agricultural year, which begins on June 30th. But in the first half of the current 2022/23 season, only half of the volume was exported. Thus, tens of millions of tons of grain remained in storage and, most likely, will be transferred to the next season. For farmers, this poses a number of problems. Storage costs can rise to the point that it becomes unprofitable. In addition, storage capacities are limited, the expert explains.

Additional pressure on agricultural producers is exerted by high prices for consumables and low domestic prices for raw materials. “Therefore, we expect that the margin in the current season will decrease significantly compared to previous years,” analysts summarize.