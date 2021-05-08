Russian analysts predicted the ruble exchange rate until the end of the year. According to Izvestia, who interviewed experts, in the coming months the ruble will remain at the level of 74–76 per dollar.

As representatives of the largest credit institutions explained to the newspaper, the risks of toughening anti-Russian sanctions will weaken the national currency, and the restoration of the Russian and world economies will strengthen it. However, if the borders open in the summer, the ruble will fall as tourists rush to buy foreign currency.

Experts agree that by the end of the year the ruble will strengthen to 73 per dollar, while oil prices exceed $ 60 per barrel. However, the chief analyst of Sovcombank, Mikhail Vasiliev, predicted that in case of a positive scenario, this figure could be achieved in June. This requires a steady rise in oil prices, which can be facilitated by an increase in Russian hydrocarbon production due to the softening of the OPEC + deal, and strong demand for assets from emerging markets.

Vasiliev also pointed out that the rate will be beneficially affected by an increase in real ruble interest rates due to the expected increase in the key rate of the Central Bank and a potential decrease in geopolitical tensions.

Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank, fears that in the event of an unfavorable foreign policy situation, the ruble will fall to 78 per dollar. In her opinion, in early June, “the market may start to get nervous” because of the return of sanctions risks and the likelihood of opening the borders.

Earlier, leading analyst at QBF Oleg Bogdanov named the best months to buy dollars. According to him, usually January, April, May are favorable months for investors, and therefore for the ruble.