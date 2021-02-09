In the coming week, the bitcoin rate is able to break through the $ 50 thousand mark, experts interviewed by Izvestia expect. This will happen if opinion leaders and heads of large holdings support the statements of the head of Tesla, Elon Musk, about the use of cryptocurrency for settlements with buyers, says Sergey Grishunin, managing director of the NRA rating service.

Until the end of the week, the first cryptocurrency will try to hold on to about $ 50 thousand per unit, and the rate will continue to be fueled by the excitement in the market, agrees Artem Lyutik, Managing Director of the investment company Univer Capital. At the same time, the same risk factors for digital currency remain: the likelihood of a lockdown in different countries of the world, followed by a massive panic and a sale of assets, the expert noted.

“By the end of the week, the price of bitcoin can update the levels of $ 48.2 thousand. Within a month, the figure may rise to $ 55.7 thousand,” expects Artem Moiseev, CEO of J2TX, which specializes in cryptocurrencies.

On Tuesday, February 9, the price of the first cryptocurrency set a new historical record, reaching a peak of $ 48.2 thousand. The jump took place against the background of the statement of the head of Tesla Elon Musk about the purchase of bitcoin by the company for $ 1.5 billion. In addition, he admitted that Tesla would accept payment in “crypt”.

Crypto rise: bitcoin predicted a rate of $ 50 thousand within a week