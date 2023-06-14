According to VTB, for the first time in the history of the Russian market, borrowers in 2023 will issue housing loans in the amount of more than 6 trillion rubles, which will exceed the result of last year by almost a third and record sales in 2021 within 10%. Anatoly Pechatnikov, Deputy President and Chairman of the Board of the Bank, told Izvestia about this at SPIEF 2023 on June 14.

According to him, the mortgage segment in Russia will fully recover.

As Pechatnikov clarified, the main sales drivers will be the active growth of interest in private construction, the implementation of preferential programs and a set of measures to support social categories of the population.

According to the forecasts of the credit institution, in January-June 2023, banks will issue about 2.9 trillion rubles to Russians for the purchase of real estate (1.5 times more than the level for the same period in 2022 and 9% in 2021). The mortgage portfolio in the first half of the year will increase by 9.5% and reach 16.6 trillion rubles.

At the same time, Pechatnikov noted that after leaving the “near-zero” lending programs this year, the demand of borrowers for new buildings will “cool down”, and the main interest will be in secondary real estate, where the cost of a square meter. m is currently more accessible.

“Last year, the mortgage market, like other sectors of the economy, faced quite serious shocks. However, the housing lending segment is recovering quite quickly, and already this year we are expecting a new sales record. People strive to improve their living conditions, and mortgages in this matter are still the main financial instrument for them,” Pechatnikov said.

On May 22, the Vyberu.ru financial marketplace told Izvestia that the demand for family mortgages in Russia in January-April 2023 increased by 32% compared to the same period in 2022. At the same time, the total demand for mortgage products from April to May increased by 10% compared to the same period last year.