AP warns of a possible escalation of the Ukrainian conflict after the ground freezes in winter

Fighting in Ukraine may intensify after the ground in the territory freezes, writes The Associated Press (AP) agency, citing several military analysts.

Experts have warned of a winter escalation of the Ukrainian conflict. “The ground needs to freeze properly so that you can move with greater freedom,” one of the experts, former British tank commander Justin Crump, clarified in a conversation with reporters. According to him, it is more difficult to conduct combat operations in the cold, but this opens up opportunities for maneuvering. “With the onset of winter, both sides will have a growing offensive potential,” he predicted.

The Ukrainian military will try to recapture the southern part of the Zaporozhye region and advance towards the port of Mariupol in the Sea of ​​Azov, Kramp warned.

Russia has been conducting a special operation in Ukraine since February 24. As Russian President Vladimir Putin clarified, its goal is to protect the Donbass, as well as the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.