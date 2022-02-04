Analysts predict a truce in North Korea’s military testing frenzy during the Beijing Winter Olympics after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent “warm congratulations” to Beijing on Friday.

North Korean state media reported that the communist leader sent “warm congratulations” to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the opening of the Olympic Games this Friday, “despite the global health crisis and unprecedented difficult circumstances”.

“The Olympic torch burning in Beijing clearly demonstrates that there is no difficulty or challenge that prevents the Chinese people from moving forward firmly,” Kim said in his message, according to state news agency KCNA.

Analysts see this message as a sign that the communist regime will halt the series of weapons tests launched over the past month. There were seven different tests.

North Korea’s tests in January caused “a lot of discomfort” in Beijing, Cheong Seong-chang of the Center for North Korea Studies at the Sejong Institute told AFP.

“But as Kim Jong-un sent a congratulatory message to Xi Jinping, China can expect Pyongyang to give up weapons testing during the Olympics,” he added.

It is “highly unlikely” that Pyongyang will “annoy” Beijing by launching missiles during the Games, agreed Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies.

“China clearly does not want any military tension during the Games. Furthermore, the UN has asked all countries to respect a truce during the Olympic Games, which adds another layer of pressure,” she explained.

North Korea is barred from participating in Beijing 2022, due to an International Olympic Committee sanction for failing to send athletes to the Tokyo Games over coronavirus concerns.

