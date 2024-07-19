Izvestia: The Central Bank may raise the key rate to 18% at the end of July

At the next meeting on July 26, the board of directors will most likely raise the key rate by 2 percentage points (pp) – from the current 16 to 18 percent per annum. This reports Izvestia newspaper, citing the consensus forecast of surveyed analysts.

A total of 22 experts took part in the survey. More than half of them (13) predicted the implementation of the above scenario. At the same time, three analysts allowed for an even more rapid increase in the rate, to 19-20 percent. In turn, a third of respondents believe that the regulator’s management will raise the indicator to 17-18 percent. Another two analysts expect the rate to increase by 1 percentage point, to 17 percent.

Olga Belenkaya, head of the macroeconomic analysis department at FG Finam, named a significant upward deviation of inflation from the latest forecast of the Central Bank as one of the main reasons for the likely tightening of the monetary policy of the Central Bank following the next meeting. Thus, the regulator expected consumer prices to grow by 4.3-4.8 percent by the end of 2024, while by July 8, inflation in the country was 4.68 percent. The situation is also influenced by rising wages, stable domestic demand and a decrease in imports due to problems with payments amid sanctions, the experts surveyed summarized.

A significant increase in the Central Bank’s key rate following the July meeting was previously predicted by Natalia Vashchelyuk, senior analyst at the Pervaya management company. According to her expectations, the regulator’s board of directors will raise the rate to 18 percent. According to the expert, this should be enough, since disinflationary factors will likely begin to operate in the second half of 2024.