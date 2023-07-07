Opposition parties have crowned themselves at the helm of the political narrative with the registration of applicants for lead the Broad Front for Mexico. However, specialists consider that the challenges towards the 2024 presidential election are stronger than that. So far, eight applicants have registered and the list is expected to reach up to 12 politicians so that they start their internal contention next week.

María Fernanda Soumano, a researcher at the Colegio de México who is an expert in political science, highlighted in an interview for EL DEBATE that orna opposition completely reactivated. “There has not been any sign of something original, of proactive attitudes, on the contrary, it is completely reactive. Somehow they use a survey and that is obviously a copy of what Morena has proposed, ”she highlighted.

The specialist considered that In front of the citizens they are seen as a plural group, but at the same time very little congruent in ideological terms. “The only thing that unites them, literally, is to get Morena out of power, and that is very poor in terms of proposal,” she launched.

For María Fernanda Soumano, only if they find a very good candidate will they be able to put up a competitive fight.

In this context, the political analyst and columnist for EL DEBATE Aarón Sánchez observed that Xóchitl Gálvez is growing very quickly in preferences. “She is transmitting that she is the only one who has a real chance of winning whoever is a Morena candidate,” he said.

In turn, he said that in the Broad Front for Mexico there are some who insist on signing up with absolutely no chance of successsuch as Gabriel Quadri, Jorge Luis Preciado, Ildefonso Guajardo, Silvano Aureoles, Beatriz Paredes, Enrique de la Madrid and Santiago Creel.

“Everything indicates that Xóchitl will be the candidate of the Broad Front for Mexico, as long as the PRI and PAN leaders do not derail her candidacy as a result of negotiations with the federal government,” he warned.

For his part, Hugo Sánchez Gudiño, a doctor in political science and academic at UNAM, highlighted for EL DEBATE that The opposition front is going in slow motion because Morena has had her candidates in the campaign for two years, “that they do not call it a campaign, but that it is a campaign,” he launched. Sánchez Gudiño analyzed that the call of the Broad Opposition Front makes a call to civil society, but said that in the end, due to the criticism of some of those themselves indicated as pre-aspirants, what is observed is that rather, the PAN, PRI, PRD intend to promote a person, man or woman as their candidate and literally leave out any citizen expression.

“The problem here that is observed is that they are the usual politicians. There they do agree with López Obrador. Because so much in the PRI we see, well, a group of politicians already with this profile that were called the dinosaurs. Many of them had their chance at their political moment and well, most of them failed, ”he launched.

Congress

For the UNAM academic, it is possible that what the opposition is looking for is to win certain spaces in Congress. “And I think his first bet would be to try to win half or a little more than half of Congress,” he said.

In this regard, he added that only in this way could he repeat the same composition that Congress currently has, that is, that Morena does not have a majority so that the next president cannot do what López Obrador could not do, such as electoral reforms.

profiles

While local alliances are being formed, until now, at the national level, Santiago Creel, Xóchitl Gálvez, Gabriel Quadri, Jorge Luis Preciado, Enrique de la Madrid, Israel Rivas, Silvano Aureoles, Sergio Iván Torres Bravo and Víctor Hugo Gutiérrez Yáñez. The rest of the interested parties have until June 9.

According to the process, the winner will be chosen by survey and opinion studies. It will be announced on September 3. Three days before the representative of Morena, PT and the Green Party.

Context

Silvano Aureoles registers as a candidate

The former governor of Michoacán for the PRD Silvano Aureoles, as well as Sergio Iván Torres Bravo, representative of the National Network of Police Associations, and the activist Víctor Hugo Gutiérrez Yáñez, responded to the call of Va por México for the formation of the Broad Front towards the 2024.

On the third day of registration, the applicants went to the PAN, PRI and PRD headquarters to share their information officially.

“Today the Front shows that there is an alternative and here is a different country project. The biggest deception that authoritarianism can achieve is to make the people believe that there is no other option but them, ”said PRD member Silvano Aureoles during his speech.