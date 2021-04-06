The popularity of instant messengers as a sales channel has almost doubled over the year. This was announced on Tuesday, April 6, by the analysts of the YuKassa payment service.

According to eMarketer research, Russia is among the top 10 countries in which the number of messenger users is growing the fastest.

“Companies and entrepreneurs more and more often carry out transactions in messengers, because more and more people prefer to buy goods and services in one place – to choose, order, pay,” emphasized Ivan Glazachev, CEO of YuMoney.

According to a study by Criteo, 53% of users would prefer to place an order from a company that can be contacted via messenger. In 2019, the volume of the global chatbot market was $ 17.17 billion, and by 2025, according to forecasts, it will reach $ 102.29 billion.

It is also noted that the shopping experience is becoming more digital: on the Internet, they consult with sellers in chats, order goods and services, and also pay online, most often from smartphones.

“This year, with the help of UKassa, the business issued almost 900 thousand invoices to its clients. At the same time, messengers accounted for 57% of accounts, e-mail – 19%, SMS – 24%. Most often, these sales channels are used by online stores of home and garden goods, clothing and footwear, souvenirs and hobby goods. These sites account for almost 40% of all accounts. And the biggest increase in 2020 was the number of invoices issued by those who sell products with delivery, ”added Glazachev.