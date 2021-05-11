In the first quarter of 2021, compared to the same period last year, deliveries to Russia of smartphones costing from 60 thousand rubles increased 2.5 times, to 1.3 million units. This is stated in a study by the analytical center GS Group, which came to the disposal of Izvestia on Tuesday. May 11.

Gadget shipments have increased due to a sharp increase in Apple shipments, analysts say.

At the same time, the import of smartphones, which cost from 26 to 60 thousand rubles, on the contrary, fell by a third, to 1 million units.

The volume of imported gadgets worth from 18 to 26 thousand rubles returned to the value of the pre-pandemic first quarter of 2019 – up to 1.4 million units, but increased by 28% compared to the first three months of 2020.

The largest group of smartphones in terms of volume, the price of which ranges from 8 to 18 thousand rubles (41% of all smartphones), slightly decreased volumes – by 2% – year-on-year – to 3.3 million units. The share of smartphones with an estimated price of 8 thousand rubles or more is 68% or 7 million units, while the share of mobile phones with a price below 8 thousand rubles by the end of the first quarter of this year fell to 32% – to 3.3 million units, analysts say GS Group.

In January-March of this year, three leaders – Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple – brought 6.1 million smartphones to Russia, and together with Huawei and Honor – 6.35 million units. This is significantly higher than the level of 2017-2019 and almost at the level of 2020 – 6.57 million units. The total share of the three leaders returned to the values ​​of 2019 – 75.2%, together with Huawei and Honor – 78.5% (Huawei’s share – 1.3%, Honor – 2%).

In the first three months of this year, compared to the same period of 2020, shipments of Samsung smartphones to Russia increased by 23% and exceeded 2.7 million units. This brand accounts for a third of the entire Russian smartphone market – 33.5%. Xiaomi imported almost three times more gadgets in the first quarter of 2021 – 2.2 million units, and the brand’s share was 26.7%. IPhone imports totaled 1.2 million units and grew 89% in the last quarter over the same quarter last year. The share of Apple smartphones in units has doubled – up to 15%, while in money the company’s share occupies almost half of the market – 48%.

In early April, MTS said that in Russia, smartphone sales in the first three months of 2021 increased by 27% in monetary terms compared to the same period last year, to 153 billion rubles. The most popular smartphone among Russians is the iPhone 11. In addition, the five most popular models include Xiaomi Redmi 9A, Samsung Galaxy A12, Samsung Galaxy A01 Core, Samsung Galaxy A12.