The ambiguity of many countries in the region when it comes to condemning and responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could cost Latin America. That, at least concludes a new report from the Center for International Strategic Studies, (Csis), signed by most of its experts in the region.

(Read also: Trump predicts a depression even more serious than that of 1929 in the United States)

Entitled “A Wavering Hemisphere: How the war in Ukraine has affected Latin America,” the report argues that sooner or later “democratic states in Latin America and the Caribbean will have to decide if they want to live in a world where military rule prevails, autocracies are on the rise, civilians are targeted and an international order based on the rule of law and human rights is overthrown”.

For the authors, many of the leaders in these countries have wandered into the terrain of “non-alignment”, without understanding that the existential threat that Moscow has posed will very soon reach their shores.

The report, signed by the director of the program for Latin America at CSIS, Ryan Berg, the deputy director, Christopher Hernández-Roy, the administrator Juliana Rubio and the research coordinator Henry Ziemer, part of the basis that the principle of non-intervention in the affairs of other countries is one with very deep roots in the region and which has its origins in the US interventions of the 19th and 20th centuries.

“A mentality -they maintain- that has been clearly reflected in the regional reaction to the Russian aggression in Ukraine”.

Latin America’s lukewarm position on the invasion of Ukraine was also evidenced by the region’s reluctance to send any kind of war material to Ukraine.

Then he summarizes the positions adopted by the respective governments since the crisis broke out. Although they mention that the majority -except for the logical cases of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela- have supported various resolutions both in the UN and in the OAS rejecting the invasion, many have refrained from openly condemning it. But where it has been most noticed, they say, is when it comes to sending support to the Ukrainians or joining the commercial and military initiatives defended by the US and European countries.

“Latin America’s lukewarm position on the invasion of Ukraine was also evidenced by the region’s reluctance to send any kind of war material to Ukraine. Argentina, Chile and Brazil rejected the call for support, while Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), criticized Germany for agreeing to send tanks to Ukraine Even the US’s closest ally in the region, Colombia, refused, and President Petro said he would not send weapons to Ukraine and would prefer that they end like scrap.”

(Read also: Putin’s pyrrhic victory in Ukraine? / Analysis by Mauricio Vargas)

For analysts, This lack of support has been more noticeable among the countries to which the US has given the status of Extra NATO Allies.which includes Brazil, Argentina, and from 2022 to Colombia.

But according to these experts, the region’s desperate efforts to remain “neutral” will end up opening the door to other powers with unclear interests such as Russia and China – to the detriment of the US – while the Ukrainians pay the consequences.

“Latin America has a difficult decision to make. Their economies are going through difficult times and taking sides will have implications. In the long run, however – more than economics – this is a matter of supporting basic human rights where there is very little room for ambiguity,” they argue.

In the report, the authors affirm that the economic crisis that followed the Covid pandemic has increased with the inflationary trends that unleashed the war in Ukraine and that are added to poverty levels that reach the highest figures in decades. In this context, they note, this distant war is contributing to strong tensions that will continue to grow in 2023 and will cause more instability.

“The war in Ukraine has disproportionately affected the most vulnerable populations in Latin America, creating a situation in which extra-hemispheric actors can exert undue influence in the region,” they say after alleging that, in part, that It is due to the absence of US investment and the need for funds for infrastructure projects that China is taking over. Something that worries them given the growing link between Beijing and Moscow and that can be consolidated in a growing economic and military influence.

In the report, the authors also criticize the Joe Biden administration for approaching the government of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela to supply its own energy needs. A change in strategy that, they say, will end badly because one dictator (Vladimir Putin) is simply being changed for another.

For the authors, the year of the war in Ukraine should serve as a “sobering reminder of the imperative that exists to defend democracy while creating a more prosperous environment for all.”

.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington