Dina Mahmoud (London)

The terrorist Houthi militia has squandered the last hope for peace in Yemen, according to regional and Western analysts, who sounded alarm bells about the possibility that millions of Yemenis would soon pay a heavy price, for the failure of the international community’s efforts to renew the truce, which has been applied in their country since the beginning of April until the second From this month, before attempts to keep it valid were shattered by the intransigent positions of the coup gang.

Analysts stressed that the destructive “Houthis” trends threaten to renew hostilities, warning that the militias’ intransigence keeps Yemen hostage to “there is no truce and no war.”

In statements published by the Counter Punch website, Western analysts indicated that the continuation of the current situation as it is, gradually leads to the fading of hopes of restoring peace in Yemeni lands, after a rare period of calm that prevailed in the country, during the months of the truce, and led to a decline The frequency of violence has increased significantly, following the decline in the severity of the aggressive “Houthi” practices, which in turn led to a significant reduction in the rates of displacement and asylum.

Since the Houthi coup in the fall of 2014, Yemen has been experiencing a conflict that has claimed nearly 400,000 lives and turned its lands into the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, according to the United Nations.

In a clear reference to the destructive role of the “Houthi” gang in this regard, the analysts said that ending the war in Yemen is entrusted to its parties themselves, not to any other external party, regardless of their ability to exert pressure on the forces involved in the conflict, stressing that this is what makes The failure to extend the truce would be catastrophic for Yemenis, whose casualties have fallen by nearly 50 percent during the six months in which fighting has stopped, according to data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Despite the coup militia’s insistence on its intransigent positions regarding efforts to restore the armistice, the Yemeni government is still intensifying its consultations with various international parties, led by the United States, in the hope of restoring calm again, as its officials warn at the same time, of the danger posed by renewed battles. On the country’s infrastructure, especially in vital areas such as the energy sector.

And the website “Atlayar” quoted Yemeni observers as saying that the continuation of the current situation in which Yemen oscillates between the harbinger of renewed war and the continuation of attempts to restore the armistice, will harm the already severely exhausted local economy, as a result of the devastating years of war, especially as it threatens the country’s oil production. Crude, which had witnessed a slight increase by the end of last year, a few months before the start of the truce, which gave hope at the time, that its steadfastness could lead to a boom in that regard.

In December 2021, Yemeni oil production amounted to more than 44,750 barrels per day. Although that volume is much less than the level of production before the Houthi coup in 2014, which was about 120 thousand barrels per day, the ability to pump oil under the difficult conditions that Yemen is going through, has proven that its infrastructure in the oil sector in particular, was not completely destroyed. complete, and that there is a possibility to develop and benefit more from it.

According to energy market experts, the importance of Yemeni oil is increasing, given its limited quantities, in light of the supply crisis that is currently affecting the world, and in the context of the consequences of the war in Ukraine for more than seven and a half months.