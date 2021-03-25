Modernization of networks to improve the quality of hot water can cost 2 trillion rubles. This assessment was given to Izvestia by experts and industry representatives.

Today, in open heating systems in Russia, the same hot water flows from taps as in batteries, it is often of poor quality and hazardous to health, experts say. Back in 2011, the government adopted an amendment to the law, according to which, from January 1, 2022, hot water for taps and for batteries must be supplied separately in all residential buildings.

“Since then, the share of those receiving hot water supply (heat supply) under a closed circuit has increased only by 10%, and mainly due to the connection of new facilities (…). Sectoral ministries indicate that the regions are not ready to switch to a closed hot water supply system and, first of all, due to the lack of justification and sources of funding, ”- said in the materials of the State Duma Committee on Energy, which Izvestia got acquainted with. It is necessary to re-equip at least 60% of the housing stock, it follows from the document.

On a national scale, such a re-equipment can cost about 2 trillion rubles, the IAC “Alpari” calculated.

“Housing and communal services have never been distinguished by their transparency, and the accumulated and deferred technical problems during the implementation of such a large federal project will certainly be revealed. It can cost 1.5-2 trillion rubles and even more, ”said Andrei Loboda, a spokesman for the Information and Analytical Center.

The amount may indeed exceed the indicated figure, agrees a source of Izvestia in the industry. A reassessment of costs during the implementation of the task will show serious discrepancies with the original budget, especially in small remote towns and villages, including the northern territories, added Andrey Loboda.

