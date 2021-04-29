The cost of a festive Easter table in Russia will be 1,000 rubles, analysts of the SberMarket service have calculated.

According to the company’s internal data, the average cost of a finished cake in 2021 is 477 rubles, a dozen eggs – 85 rubles, cottage cheese Easter – 312 rubles. Four candles and a set for dyeing eggs of four colors will cost 106 and 20 rubles, respectively.

The service also compared the sales of traditional Easter dishes one and two weeks before Easter, which will take place on May 2.

It is noted that the most demand has grown for ready-made Easter cakes. A week before the holiday, this traditional Easter treat was bought 26 times more often, and Easter cottage cheese – nine times more often.

Also, Russians’ interest in cake baking dishes and egg dyeing kits has grown: analysts recorded a sevenfold increase in demand.

Of the ingredients for making homemade Easter cake, Russians are twice as likely to buy candied fruits, raisins, powdered sugar and food coloring.

On the eve of April 28, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the head of state Vladimir Putin plans to take part in the Easter service, which will be held on the night of May 2.

Earlier on April 28, Rospotrebnadzor published recommendations on the selection of eggs, cottage cheese and Easter cakes.

Experts recommend paying attention to the production date, shelf life and storage conditions, information about the manufacturer. Perishable food should be refrigerated and separate from raw food.