The most popular gift in Russia for Defender of the Fatherland Day will be men's socks, the average price of which will cost 97 rubles; demand for this product has increased by 45% in recent days. This is stated in a study by ATOL analysts based on anonymized sales data, which Izvestia reviewed on February 23.

“Men’s shower gel can be purchased on average for 186 rubles, and a razor for 170 rubles. For these categories, with the approach of Defender of the Fatherland Day, there is not only an increase in demand (by 30 and 37%, respectively), but also an increase in the average purchase amount by 17%,” the study says.

Also among the gifts chosen by Russians were men's deodorants, which on average cost 168 rubles apiece, and shampoos – 160 rubles. In addition, wallets remain a common gift, the average price of which in 2024 was 570 rubles.

The day before, on February 22, experts from the analytical resource “Check Index” of the OFD Platform company reported that this year Russians will celebrate Defender of the Fatherland Day on a larger scale than in the past. Before February 23, spending on goods and services from the leisure and entertainment category increased noticeably. On average, Russians spent 2,380 rubles on gift certificates a week before the holiday, which is 31% higher than in 2023. Sports goods cost an average of 4,102 rubles, services for a bathhouse, sauna or SPA center – 3,140 rubles.