Genial Investimentos, Guide, XP and Santander are divided into positive, negative and neutral evaluations

The 3rd quarter earnings season came to an end amid a scenario of high interest rates and defaults, putting pressure on financial results and revenues. Analysts disagree whether the season was positive or negative.

While the Santander Brazil presented a more pessimistic view, the XP evaluated the season with weak data and as relatively neutral. Guide It is Genius considered the financial information of companies listed on the B3 in the period as positive.

BANCO SANTANDER BRAZIL

In Santander’s view, the results of Brazilian companies under the bank’s coverage were affected by more restrictive financial conditions again. The bank indicated a 23% annual decrease in average net profit. Meanwhile, average revenue fell by 4% and Ebitda (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) was 8%.

“Comparing the numbers with forecasts, around 31% of companies reported EBITDA above our expectations and 15% below. In terms of net profit, around 50% of companies exceeded our expectations, while 29% fell short.”said analysts Aline de Souza Cardoso and Luane Fontes, in a report.

Santander indicates that the transport, financial institutions, education and construction sectors reported the largest annual increases in net income. The cellulose and paper sectorspetroleumgas and petrochemicals were the negative highlights.

“The retail, home construction and education sectors reported the strongest year-over-year increases. In relation to retail, the sector’s performance was generally seen as unsatisfactory – overall, the strong performance was fueled by favorable numbers from just two companies.”said the bank.

XP INVESTIMENTOS

XP Investimentos considered the data to be weak. The season would generally be mixed.

According to strategists Fernando Ferreira and Jennie Li, among the companies covered by XP, 35% recorded revenues higher than expected, 20% below and 45% in line. Regarding Ebitda, 35% were better than expected and 50% in line. 15% had worse data. Considering net profit, 57% of the companies in coverage presented an indicator higher than expected, 27% lower and 16% as projected.

“Overall, revenues reported by companies under our coverage came in at -1.1%, below XP estimates. The aggregate Ebitda number was practically in line and the net profit surprise was +5.3%”he said.

GENIAL INVESTMENTS

Genial Investimentos has a counterpoint vision. In his understanding, data from the balance sheet season still demonstrate a difficult macroeconomic environment, but signal prospects for improvement.

“The 3rd quarter 2023 earnings season showed an encouraging outlook for companies, with most results being in line or above market expectations. A notable aspect was the significant increase in positive surprises related to revenues, highlighting the ability of companies to exceed forecasts.”he said.

According to Genial, there would be a positive trend, with a possible inflection point for revenues, EBITDA and earnings per share, in addition to a decrease in the level of leverage.

“The combination of strong corporate earnings with a falling interest rate scenario could create a favorable environment for corporate growth and appreciation, potentially boosting equity markets in the coming years”said analyst Filipe Villegas.

GUIDE INVESTMENTS

Guide Investimentos also evaluates the season as positive. “The numbers were slightly higher than expected and brought some improvements in several sectors, such as finance, retail and education. With falling interest rates, profits should continue to grow in 2024″said Fernando Siqueira, head of research.

Siqueira lists the financial sector as positive highlights, mainly Itaú and Santander. Bradesco again it was the negative highlight.

“In retail, the numbers also showed improvement, especially in some companies that had been suffering from external competition and weak domestic demand, such as clothing (C&ASoma and Centaur were the positive highlights). The weak point in retail was e-commerce once again. Shopping malls also showed good numbers. Another positive highlight was Totvs”he said.

For Guide, quarterly data helps to explain the good performance of the Ibovespa in November.

With information from Investing Brazil