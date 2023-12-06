Congressman Pedro Paulo states that, despite the need for federal revenue, Congress cannot strangle assets

Analysts defended this Wednesday (Dec 6, 2023) taxation rules for investment funds that guarantee the growth and democratization of assets. The federal deputy Pedro Paulo (PSD-RJ) said it was necessary to combine the increase in federal revenue with the proper functioning of the capital market.

Cauê Mançarares, CEO of I investargued that changes must be made in a “holistic” to ensure the smooth functioning of the capital market. They attended the seminar “Opportunities to democratize access to investment funds”, carried out by Power360 with the support of I invest.

The panel “The future of taxation of investment funds” There was also the participation of Saul Tourinho Leal, partner at Ayres Britto Consultoria Jurídica e Advocacia.



Ton Molina/Poder360 – 6.dec.2023 Saul Tourinho Leal, partner at Ayres Britto Consultoria Jurídica e Advocacia, during Poder360 seminar

FEDERAL COLLECTION

Pedro Paulo declared that the challenge for Congress is to construct measures that do not excessively increase the tax burden on financial products. He defended that the government built a fiscal framework that defines goals “exclusively” dependent on increased revenue.

“This puts the foot on the accelerator in increasing revenue […] We need to be very careful with the collection so that it does not result in strangulation of the private market, legal uncertainty, breach of rules and excessive taxation”he said.

For Cauê Mançanares, it is necessary to observe the characteristics of each type of fund to understand the impacts of the tax change and prevent the unwanted flight of resources. “The fund structure defines taxation according to the type of investor. […] The type of asset being purchased in the fund also has an impact. An equity ETF follows a rule. One fixed income ETF follows another”he said.

ETFs (exchange traded funds) are a basket of assets. In the case of stock ETFs, the person hires a manager to invest in several companies that trade shares on the Stock Exchange.

The CEO of Investo declared that each investment category is necessary to obtain tax equality. “Thinking like an investment manager, I want my client to be able to make their choices according to what is important to them, the class of assets they want to put in their portfolio. And not according to a tax hole you’re trying to find here or there”, he defended.

He declared that these “holes” are not good for investors, the market and the government.



Ton Molina/Poder360 – 6.dec.2023 The CEO of Investo, Cauê Mançanares, during the seminar “Opportunities to democratize access to investor funds”, held by Poder360

The CEO of Investo declared that the taxation of ETFs has rules that cause legal uncertainty and disrupt the capital market as a whole.

“Legal risk is something that should not be present when we talk about an investment. It is important that we have equality and clarity in taxation. If the differences [de tributação] are understood, allows the investor to make the decision“, he said.

MARKET GROWTH

Mançanares said that real estate funds reached R$300 billion under management. He also stated that in the United States, a single fixed income ETF has exceeded $100 billion.

He argued that there are opportunities to expand the national market if the rules were clearer. He cited fixed income ETFs, which are index funds that invest in fixed income assets and are traded on the stock exchange.

“I bring all that capital that is on the stock exchange and I would like to invest in fixed income. It gives him an opportunity to not have to leave the Stock Exchange and enter the system”, he said. “This moves the market much more. It has stock market liquidity and transparency, places assets like other operations, unlocks everything in fixed income”, he added.

Mançanares argued that, by resolving legal problems and providing more transparency, the market will be unlocked, with the entry of foreign investors.

“It helps a lot to bring funding to governments and companies. Not only for investors is the democratization of fixed income ETFs important, but also for those who are capitalizing”stated the CEO of Investo.

INVESTO HISTORY

Mançanares stated that the idea for the company began in Brasília, at the time when he worked as a supervisor at a non-bank institution in Brazil. B.C. (Central bank). He stated that he spoke with institutions that sought to democratize access to financial products using technology.

“It was our role there at the Central Bank to help do that in an organized way, because it could be very positive for Brazilian society. I was on the first team that looked at the supervision of what fintechs are today”he stated.

The CEO of Investo declared that, after following the advancement of companies in the United States, he imported initiatives that democratize access to fair and transparent products and services that encourage the development of the economy.

“This was the case with ETFs. I fell in love with this type of product. A segment that is growing rapidly around the world. In the USA alone, today, ¼ of all invested capital is in 1 type of product: ETFs”he declared.

Mançanares argued that the investment vehicle allows “democratization, transparency, charging low fees and providing equal access”. Investo has more than 45,000 investors.

THE EVENT

The seminar had 2 panels, each lasting 1h20. The mediation was carried out by journalist Paulo Silva Pinto, senior editor of Power360. Topics such as the future of taxation of investment funds, regulatory challenges and the impact of tax rules on investor choice were discussed.

