About 6.6% leave the S&P 500, reference index on Wall Street, in March. Nasdaq 100 falls more than 7.5%. And the Dow Jones, on the other hand, goes back more than 5.5% in a month that has been marked by fear of a possible recession in the United States. While on the other side of the Atlantic sales are imposed crudely, Europe has managed to moderate descents, even despite the descents recorded on Tuesday. In March, Eurostoxx 50 is left around 2.7%. And while all Wall Street has already been put in red in the year, European indices manage to continue positively in 2025. Bassist shipping: the Nasdaq loses support for the fear of a recession and brings the level of purchase closer.

According to Víctor Alvargonzález, founding partner of the Independent Advice Firm Nextep Finance: “Europe is the poor brother to which the lottery has touched. It is an economic disaster, a stagnant region, with many countries in recession, but suddenly several awards have touched him. The first, the European rearme, for 800,000 million for the next few years; The second, the 500,000 million that Germany is going to spend infrastructure. “But what has really changed everything is that Germany has abandoned its indebtedness limit, he adds. This good behavior should be extended. “The European stock market should do better than the American from here at the end of the year. Over time, this movement will lose strength, but in the short and medium term it will be like a Upon of sugar “. In the case of Nextep, since it began to speak of the possible agreement for peace in Ukraine they began to raise their exposure to European variable income, formerly very residual.

With the spending packages announced, the European GDP will grow again. “We may not reach the US growth, which exceeds 2%, but it is possible that 0.5% go to 1% or almost 2%,” explains Ignacio Cantos-Figuerola, Director of Investments of Atl Capital. The Old Continent “has gone from being infraged for many wallets; It is a structural change, which could last in time“, he adds, although everything will depend on the execution of the spending measures announced.” Yes Europe Put the batteriesthis effect – that better behavior of the old continent bag – will last “; if, on the contrary, this execution is stuck,” will be diluted “, warns songs.

“The valuations are still supporting the best moment in Europe,” says David Ardura, Investment Director Finaccess Value: The Old Continent still “It moves in terms of much more reasonable assessmentwhat, in long -term theory implies greater return expectations than the American stock market. 20.7 times compared to 15.2 times of Eurostoxx 50. hereinafter, the situation macro, “While Trump does not step back, he will continue to favor Europe in front of the United States; hence we think that the difference in profitability between both markets will continue to be maintained.”

“What has been seen in the US is the differential between the expectations and the results that have been presented,” explains Juan Ramón Caridad, director of strategic clients at Pictet Am. In some technology, increases of income were expected far from 30%, and they have finally been 30%, no more. “This has caused a disappointment, which has crossed with the overexposure to the United States in portfolios “he points out, while in Europe the investors were underpathed. “An important factor is that, in the invertible indices of Europe as a financial market, 70% of the company’s revenues is generated outside of Europe.” Therefore, despite that negative vision the companies of the old continent “have continued to have very reasonable growth; for example, the banks, which are much more global than it seems. And this surprises.” That normalization – after the vision was so negative with Europe and so positive for Wall Street – is what the markets are reflecting.

Regarding what we can expect from here at the end of the year, charity affects that It’s not about forgetting the US. “When we think within 6-12 months, we must look at the fundamentals, the generation of cash flows, the growth of the companies. While there are no big surprises on the inflation sidethere is still no indicator that invites us to think that the fundamentals are not solid or that companies will stop earning money; Therefore, at the end of the year we do think that It is still interesting to have portfolio risk assets“. The Pictet Amme expert considers that 2025 will be a very positive year for active management.

“It has been possible to see a rotation of investors to Europe, by its most attractive valuations and also because a priori is expected, lower negative effects derived from Trump’s tariff policy,” says Victoria Torre, responsible for the digital offer of Self Bank. “The lower costs of energy and the reconstruction of Ukraine, which could be a small impulse to the European construction sector, are two other support factors. Although this impulse would not be considerable in economic terms, it is expected that it affects an improvement in the confidence of the companies and homes that could relaunch the investment and consumption,” he explains. In recent weeks, “we have seen the support of investors to certain sectors, such as industry -includes defense-, financial and health.” Hence the strategy of Self Bank experts shows now “A slight overponderation of Europe with respect to the US.”